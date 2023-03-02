The Conway Wampus Cats baseball team, the defending Class 6A state champions, opened the 2023 season with a 5-3 win over Prosper Rock Hill in the Five Tool HIgh School Festival in Texas on Thursday.
Conway scored three runs in the top of the second inning to lead 3-0. Shaun Cover, Thomas Ford and Sam Gregg all reached and scored.
The Wampus Cats added to their lead with a single run in the top of the third. Kyler Spencer singled and scored.
Rock Hill scored single runs in the third and fourth innings before the Wampus Cats added an insurance run in the top of the fifth. Blake Kordsmeier reached and scored.
Rock HIll scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to account for the final score.
Conway finished with eight hits. Hugh Hill and Cover had two hits apiece. Also getting hits were Clay Fisher, Preston Prock, Spencer, and Gregg.
Hill struck out four in two innings of work.
