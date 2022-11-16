The Conway Wampus Cats went on the road and came up short in a 61-58 loss at Bentonville on Tuesday night.
Conway trailed 34-27 at halftime, eventually tying the game in the fourth quarter.
The Conway Wampus Cats went on the road and came up short in a 61-58 loss at Bentonville on Tuesday night.
Conway trailed 34-27 at halftime, eventually tying the game in the fourth quarter.
Kayleb Moody led Conway with 17 points. RJ Patton had 13. Riley Seller had 10. Colen Thompson scored nine. Trayveon Safford scored seven. Xavion Smiley had two.
Conway coach Marcus Adams was proud of the way his team competed against the Tigers, who played in the Class 6A state-championship game last season.
“I was very pleased on how we competed,” Adams said. “When we got down at halftime, we could have easily folded. But our guys stuck with it, taking it one possession at a time. We found ourselves back in the game in the fourth quarter.
“A possession didn’t go our way. Playing in that environment shows how much grit our kids have.”
Conway Christian bounced back from it’s two-game losing skid to beat Mills 72-57 on Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles led 30-16 at halftime then scored 29 third-quarter points to take control of the game.
Josie Williams led Conway Christian with 22 points. Conley Gibson had 13. Brooklyn Pratt had 10. Kate Scroggins scored eight. Scoring six each were Mallory Malone and Lily Brister. Kara Keathley scored three. Makayla Walker and Shayna Trachte scored two points each.
