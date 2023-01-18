While the Conway Wampus Cats may have lost to No. 1 Little Rock Central 60-51 on Tuesday night, Conway coach Marcus Adams was pleased with some aspects of his team’s game.
“We cut it to four going into the fourth,” he said. “We gave guys opportunities to play. Guys stepped up and competed for the most part, especially against the No. 1 team in the state on the road. I liked our poise. I like how we competed. At the same time, Central is so athletic, and they killed us on the glass. It’s just something we’ve got to do a better job going down the road, especially in this league.
“I liked the fact that our kids didn’t give up. In the moment, they never got rattled. When it comes down to the 6A-Central, you’ve got to be able to rebound the ball. That’s where they got us, especially with second-chance opportunities. It kept them around in the game.”
Central led 18-14 after one quarter. Conway cut it to 18-17 when Colen Thompson hit a three-pointer early in the quarter. However, the Tigers led 37-30 at halftime.
The Wampus Cats outscored the Tigers 11-8 in the third quarter to trail 45-41 heading into the fourth quarter. Central outscored Conway 15-10 to get the win.
Thompson led Conway with 25 points. Kanard Turner had 13. Xavion Smiley had six. Matthew Grimes scored five. Andrew McCray had two. Kayleb Moody added a free throw.
Conway does not play again until hosting tradition-rich Jonesboro next Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena. The 6A-Central has only seven teams this season while the West has nine.
“That’s one of those top programs in the state year in and year out,” Adams said. “They are coached really well. We’ve just got to be on our Ps and Qs versus a team like that. We’ve got to make sure we don’t have to be perfect, but we’ve got to be able to play.”
Conway Christian Eagles
Conway Christian is 1-1 in their last two games.
The Eagles beat Poyen 58-54 on Friday night then lost to Mountain Pine 79-61 on Tuesday night.
In the win over Poyen, Conway Christian outscored the Indians 16-10 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Miles Dickinson led Conway Christian with 20 points. Reagan Meeks had 10. Scoring eight each were Cooper Ellis, Jeryn Thomas and Aaron Lovelace. Hudson Welch and Beau Higgins had two points each.
In the loss to Mountain Pine, Ellis led the Eagles with 26 points. Dickinson had 14. Thomas had nine. Lovelace scored five. Tyson Hindmarsh had three. Meeks added two.
