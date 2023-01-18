x

Conway's Colen Thompson scored 25 points in the Wampus Cats' 60-51 loss to No. 1 Little Rock Central on Tuesday night.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

While the Conway Wampus Cats may have lost to No. 1 Little Rock Central 60-51 on Tuesday night, Conway coach Marcus Adams was pleased with some aspects of his team’s game.

“We cut it to four going into the fourth,” he said. “We gave guys opportunities to play. Guys stepped up and competed for the most part, especially against the No. 1 team in the state on the road. I liked our poise. I like how we competed. At the same time, Central is so athletic, and they killed us on the glass. It’s just something we’ve got to do a better job going down the road, especially in this league.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.