The Conway Wampus Cats opened the 2023 golf season with matches at Cabot and North Little Rock this week.
On Thursday, Conway played in the Little Rock Catholic Invitational at Burns Park in North Little Rock.
Conway finished third, shooting 329. Cabot won the match, shooting 315. Catholic was second at 325. Little Rock Christian was fourth at 335.
Conway’s Noah Ryan and Jackson Mosley tied for fourth, both shooting a 6-over 77. Ryan had 12 pars and one birdie. Mosley had two birdies and nine pars.
Conway’s Coper Heiple shot 87. Chance Lambert shot 88. Conner Scobey shot 91.
Earlier in the week, Conway played in the Panther Invitational, which was held at both Rolling Hills Country Club and Greystone Country Club.
Conway finished tied for fifth with Bryant and Pulaski Academy, shooting a two-day total of 702. Cabot won the tournament, shooting 602. Catholic was second at 630. Hot Springs Lakeside was third at 679. Benton was fourth at 693. North Little Rock was eighth at 718.
Heiple shot a two-day total of 175. Scobey shot 177. Mosley shot 185. Lambert shot 187.
First-year Conway coach Johnny Kennedy said he was pleased with his team’s performances.
“We played well this week, considering it is early int he season and the head, but we battled through it,” he said. “We are excited about our group this year. We are relatively young as far as experience, but they are all very capable golfers. We are looking forward to our future tournaments this year. We really feel like we will continue to grow and mature as a group.”
The Wampus Cats will play in a match at Cabot’s Cypress Creek Course on Tuesday, starting at 1 p.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
