Prior to the game with Jonesboro, Conway coach Keith Fimple said the Golden Hurricane had been a thorn in his team’s side for years. That held true for a half Friday night.
Conway outscored Jonesboro 26-6 in the second half for a 50-14 win for senior night at John McConnell Stadium. With the win, Conway is 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the 7A-Central.
“They are very talented and are coached well,” Fimple said of Jonesboro. “They’ve got really good athletes. They’ve got game breakers. I thought they did a great job there in the first half of tackling well on defense, giving us problems on offense. They broke a big play against us, which we kind of talked about all week long. We came back out after halftime and made some corrections. We had a really good third quarter and got rolling. It was good to see that.”
After trading possessions to start the game, Conway took a 3-0 lead on a 30-yard field goal by Adrian Mejia with 7:13 left in the first quarter.
After forcing a Jonesboro punt, the Wampus Cats pushed their lead to 10-0 on a five-yard touchdown pass from Donovyn Omolo to Cris O’Neal with 2:46 left in the first quarter. O’Neal caught a tipped pass in the back left of the end zone for the score.
Jonesboro did not go away, cutting the deficit to 10-7 on a 32-yard run by Brock McCoy with 8:52 left in the first half.
Conway scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 24-7 at halftime. Jayllen Chambers scored on a 67-yard run with 6:45 left. Desmond Davidson scored on a five-yard run with 2:29 left in the first half.
The second half got off to a quick start. Conway’s Quadrell Wilson returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown with 9:43 left. On the next play from scrimmage, the snap sailed over the head of Jonesboro quarterback Terrance Brown through the back of the end zone for a safety to make the score 33-7.
On the ensuing free kick, O’Neal retuned the ball 65 yards for a touchdown to make score 40-7 with 9:19 left in the third quarter.
The Wampus Cats scored one more touchdown with 6:02 left in the third when Omolo found O’Neal from nine yards out.
Jonesboro’s other touchdown came on a 14-yard run by Brown with 1:03 left.
The scoring concluded when Mejia hit a 31-yard field goal with 8:34 left in the game.
Omolo completed 15 of 26 passes for 1982 yards. Rome Fields caught five passes for 105 yards. O’Neal caught three passes for 29 yards and two touchdowns. Jamarion “Boogie” Carr rushed for 90 yards on 10 carries. Chambers had 88 yards on four carries.
Conway now faces four-time defending state champion Bryant this Friday. If Conway wins, it will earn a share of the 7A-Central title. If Cabot beats North Little Rock in its game, there will be a three-way time and and the use of the point-breaker system. It could also come down to a coin flip.
