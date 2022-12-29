The Conway Wampus Cats overcame a slow start to beat Power Center Academy of Memphis 51-46 in the semifinals of the Ronnie Brogdon Bad Boy Mowers Invitational on Wednesday at Highland High School.
Conway played Bentonville West in the finals Thursday night after deadline.
Conway trailed 19-8 after one quarter and 31-26 at halftime.
The Wampus Cats outscored Power Center 13-5 in the third quarter to take a 39-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Those guys made some really tough shots,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said of PCA in the first quarter. “I thought once we got into the second quarter, we settled in on the offensive end and made some shots that allowed us to set up our defense.
“For a team like that which was really, really long and athletic, we did a good job of controlling the glass, competing on the glass and controlling the boards.”
Adams said playing a team from out of Arkansas is beneficial to his club.
“It gives you another opportunity to play some top competition,” he said. “We told our kids that we don’t get opportunities like this very often and take advantage of it. Just compete the best way that we can.”
Colen Thompson was named player of the game. He scored a team-high 24 points. Kanard Turner added 13. RJ Patton had six. Kayleb Moody and Jamarion “Boogie” Carr had three points each. Trayveon Safford added two.
Conway Lady Wampus Cats
Conway, playing its second game of the day, beat Sachse, Texas, 67-50 in the second round of the Sandra Meadows Classic in Coffeyville, Texas, on Wednesday.
Conway beat Red Oak, Texas, earlier in the day.
Conway led Sachse 23-7 after one quarter and 37-20 at halftime.
Conway’s Savannah Scott scored a season-high 27 points. Chloe Clardy had 11. Alexis Cox scored 10. Samyah Jordan had seven. Scoring three each were Emerie Bohanon, Kamille Brown, Alivia Cox and Jelani Davis.
Conway Christian Lady Eagles
Conway Christian advanced to the finals of the Mt. Vernon-Enola Holiday Classic with a 48-29 win over Concord on Wednesday night.
Conway Christian led 10-6 after one quarter and 21-18 at halftime.
The Lady Eagles turned up the defense in the second half, outscoring Concord 27-11.
Conley Gibson led Conway Christian with 18 points. Mallory Malone had 12. Scoring six each were Josie Williams and Brooklyn Pratt. Kara Keathley and Anna Hartley had three points each.
