Conway’s Shaun Cover drove in two runs in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Wampus Cats to a 4-3 win over Little Rock Catholic on Tuesday at Wampus Cats Field.
The win came a day after Conway played poorly in a 7-4 loss to the same Rockets in Little Rock.
“We needed to find a way to get one win this week to get a bye in the first round of the state tournament,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “This was the one we sold out to get.”
With the win, Conway will be the second seed in next week’s Class 6A state tournament at Cabot High School. Cabot is the top seed.
In Tuesday’s win, Conway trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Max Holland led off with a walk. Davis Mulhearn, running for Holland, went to second on a passed ball. Kyler Spencer then walked. After a sacrifice bunt by Prestyn Ribbing moved Mulhearn and Spencer both into scoring position, Catholic intentionally walked Sam Gregg to load the bases, setting up a force play at every base.
Cover then drove a 3-1 pitch into left field, sending Mulhearn and Spencer to home and setting off a celebration around second base.
“That’s the guy that our team wants to have come up in that spot,” Hardin said of Cover. “Once they walked Sam, I think everybody knew what was going to happen. We knew Shaun was going to come through, either tying it or ending it”
In Monday’s game, Conway committed several errors, which led to four unearned runs. Tuesday, Hardin said his defense played better.
“We got Tucker Satterfield back today,” Hardin said. “He was released to play defense [shortstop]. He’s the glue that keeps us together defensively with what he does. The defense was really good today.”
Conway took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Cover was hit by a pitch and scored on a single by Holland.
The Rockets took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third, scoring three runs. Luke Lensing hit a two-run homer to left field.
Conway got one run back in the bottom of the third. Cole Glover singled and scored on a single by Spencer.
Preston Prock got the win in relief of Hugh Hill. Prock struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings of work. He gave up only one hit and did not allow a base on balls.
Cover and Holland each had two hits. Clay Fisher, Glover, Spencer and Gregg had one hit apiece.
Conway plays at Bryant in the regular-season finale today. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but moved to today because of rainy weather moving into the area late Thursday night and into Friday.
