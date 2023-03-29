The Conway Wampus Cats rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Cabot 6-3 on Tuesday.
With the win, Conway (11-4) takes over sole possession of first place in the 6A-Central baseball standings at 3-0. Cabot, Bryant and North Little Rock are all tied for second at 2-1. Conway has now beaten Cabot and North Little Rock and will play Bryant for the first time on April 11 at home.
In the win over Cabot, Conway trailed 2-0 after the top of the fourth inning.
Conway got one run back in the bottom of the fourth when Preston Prock hit a two-out home run to center field off Cabot ace Aden Velasquez.
After a scoreless fifth inning, Conway’s bats came to life, plating five runs on only two hits. Clay Fisher, Prock, Shaun Cover, Brady Robnett and Caden Kristofik each scored runs. Hugh Hill had a sacrifice fly. Kyler Spencer had a double in the inning while Cole Glover had a single.
Cabot scored a single run in the top of the seventh off Cover, but the Panthers left the bases loaded to end the game.
“Our kids did a great job of staying in the game and battling until the end,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “We took Cabot’s best shot early on both sides of the ball. A lot of teams begin to press once the game starts in that direction, and the games get out of hand. We had to maintain our composure, change the game plan a little and found a way to come out on top.”
Conway finished with five hits – one each by Fisher, Prock, Cover, Glover and Spencer.
Cabot finished with nine hits – two each by Lukas Sullivan, Velasquez and Parker Miller.
Prock, Hill, Prestyn Ribbing and Cover combined to strike out eight Cabot batters. Velasquez struck out 10 Conway hitters in six innings of work.
Conway will travel to Jonesboro today for a 6A-Central matchup with conference newcomer Jonesboro. The Golden Hurricane are 8-6 overall and 1-2 in the conference. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but moved up a day because of the threat of severe weather.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at
mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
