x

Conway’s Preston Prock hits a home run against Lake Hamilton last week. Prock hit a solo shot against Cabot on Tuesday in the Wampus Cats’ 6-3 win over the Panthers.

 Bryan Lin / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Wampus Cats rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Cabot 6-3 on Tuesday.

With the win, Conway (11-4) takes over sole possession of first place in the 6A-Central baseball standings at 3-0. Cabot, Bryant and North Little Rock are all tied for second at 2-1. Conway has now beaten Cabot and North Little Rock and will play Bryant for the first time on April 11 at home.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at

mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.