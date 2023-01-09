The Conway Wampus Cats may have gotten their signature win Friday night.
Conway beat defending Class 6A state champion North Little Rock 53-45 at Buzz Bolding Arena. With the win, Conway improves to 13-5 overall and 2-0 in the 6A-Central.
“Playing against a top powerhouse and one of the most tradition-rich programs in the state … it was definitely a big win for us,” first-year Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “We knew it was going to take a lot of toughness and resiliency against a team like that. We knew we had to find ways to slow them down because they are very good in transition. We tried to make them play in a half-court setting and take our chances from there. We knew they had really good shooters on the outside. We had to make sure we had awareness on where the shooters were and try to keep some of those good guards out of the lane.”
Conway held North Little Rock to its second-lowest scoring output of the season. The Charging Wildcats average 64.4 points per game. Their previous low was 42 in a 45-42 loss to Fort Smith Northside on Dec. 29.
North Little Rock led 14-12 after one quarter and 28-24 at halftime.
Conway’s defense came alive in the second half, giving up only 17 points over the final 16 minutes. Conway outscored North Little Rock 15-7 in the third quarter and 14-10 in the fourth quarter.
Conway’s Kanard Turner led the Wampus Cats with 21 points. RJ Patton had 12. Trayveon Safford had eight. Ja’Mari Nelson scored seven. Boogie Carr had four. Clean Thompson, Conway’s leading scorer, had only one point.
“This says a lot about our ball club,” Adams said of the victory. “I thought we had a couple of good days of practice. Guys believed and stuck to the game plan. Hat’s off to our guys. They did a really good job of playing for 32 minutes. I told them it wasn’t going to be perfect. It just shows a lot with our guys.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
