The Conway Wampus Cats are ranked No. 2 in the first Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll, which was released Monday.
Conway, which returns 11 starters this season, finished 9-3, falling to Fayetteville in the semifinals of the Class 7A state playoffs.
Bryant, the four-time defending state champions, received all 14 first-place votes.
Conway is also ranked second in Class 7A.
The Wampus Cats do not play in Week 0. They will open the season Sept. 2 at home against Bentonville.
Sports editor Mark Buffalo is a voter in this poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.