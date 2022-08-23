x

The Conway Wampus Cats are ranked second overall in the first Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll. Conway is also ranked second in Class 7A.

 Jennifer Seifert / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Wampus Cats are ranked No. 2 in the first Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll, which was released Monday.

Conway, which returns 11 starters this season, finished 9-3, falling to Fayetteville in the semifinals of the Class 7A state playoffs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.