Conway coach Keith Fimple said his team needed a tough opponent as it gets ready for conference play.
They got one — for a half — Friday night.
The No. 2 Conway Wampus Cats (3-0) pulled away in the second half for a 63-20 win over Ouachita Parish from Monroe, La. Conway outscored the Lions 28-0 in the second half after leading 35-20 at halftime.
“There’s no doubt,” Fimple said of the level of competition from Ouachita Parish. “They are very athletic, very fast, large — everything you are looking for in a football team. It was two different types of offenses on the field. They were very physical, which is very good for us, going into conference with the teams we play.
“I think the kids stepped up to the competition, embraced it and did a good job.”
Fimple said the atmosphere was incredible at John McConnell Stadium on Friday night.
“It was a pretty good ball game with lots of great athletes on the field,” Fimple said. “We had a great crowd. It was a great high school environment between two states when you take in Louisiana and Arkansas.
“I was real proud of how the kids had the mentality on both sides of the ball. The staff did a great job, both coordinators. They had great game plans, and it worked out well for us.”
Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo completed 26 of 38 passes for 380 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown.
Conway running back Jamarion “Boogie” Carr rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He also caught four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Elijah Smith had 40 yards on six carries. He also scored a touchdown. Caden Henderson had a rushing touchdown in the second half.
Rome Fields caught 12 passes for 134 yards and a score. Cris O’Neal caught two passes for 51 yards and a score. Also catching touchdown passes were Jackson Anderson and Deylan Moton.
Conway took a 7-0 lead with 10:48 left in the first quarter when Omolo found Fields for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Adrian Mejia made the first of seven extra points to give the Wampus Cats a 7-0 lead.
Ouachita Parish tied it at 7-7 with 3:10 left in the first quarter. That did not last long as Omolo found Moton for a 5-yard scoring pass with 41 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Wampus Cats pushed their lead to 21-7 when Smith scored on a 1-yard run with 10 minutes left in the first half. Conway’s lead ballooned to 28-7 when Carr, who used a spin move to avoid defenders, scored on a 15-yard run with 6:53 left in the first half.
The Lions would not go away quietly, cutting the deficit to 28-20 with 1:11 left in the first half. However, Conway responded when Omolo scored on a 1-yard run with 30 seconds left to give the Wampus Cats a 35-20 halftime lead.
In the second half, Conway scored 14 points in each of the third and fourth quarters to pull away.
Conway opens 7A-Central play at Little Rock Southwest on Friday night. The Gryphons are 1-2 on the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
