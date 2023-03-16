The defending Class 6A state baseball champions continued their current run Wednesday night.
Conway won its fifth consecutive game, beating North Little Rock 16-2 at Vince DeSalvo Stadium at Burns Park. With the win, the Wampus Cats are 6-3 overall and 2-0 in 6A-Central play.
Conway finished the game with 15 hits with only one extra-base hit, a double by Shaun Cover.
“Obviously, we had good at bats throughout the order,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “Any time you can make the other team throw 177 pitches in six innings, there is a high probability of success that day.”
Conway led 3-0 after the first inning. Clay Fisher, Tucker Satterfield and Preston Prock each reached and scored to start the game.
After a scoreless second inning, Conway scored four runs in the third to lead 7-0. Scoring were Kyler Spencer, Caden Kristofik, Sam Gregg and Fisher.
The Wampus Cats scored three more runs in the top of the fourth, once in the fifth and five in the sixth to get the victory by the 10-run rule after six innings.
Fisher led the way, scoring three runs. He was 2 for 4 at the plate. Satterfield, Spncer and Cover each scored twice. Satterfield was 1 for 3 with three RBIs.
Also scoring runs were Prock, Cole Glover, Kristofik, Gregg, Riley Nicholson, Drake Naylor and Blake Kordsmeier.
Hugh Hill got the victory for the Wampus Cats. He gave up one earned run in four innings of work. He struck out give in the victory.
Conway is playing in a tournament this weekend in Harrison. The Wampus Cats play West Plains, Mo., tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@
thecabin.net.
