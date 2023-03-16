x

Conway first baseman William Thompson applies a tag during the Wampus Cats’ win over Little Rock Southwest earlier this week.

 Bryan Lin / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The defending Class 6A state baseball champions continued their current run Wednesday night.

Conway won its fifth consecutive game, beating North Little Rock 16-2 at Vince DeSalvo Stadium at Burns Park. With the win, the Wampus Cats are 6-3 overall and 2-0 in 6A-Central play.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@

thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.