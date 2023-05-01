LITTLE ROCK — The Conway Wampus Cats kept pace in the loss column with Cabot on Friday by beating Little Rock Central 10-0.
With the win, the Wampus Cats are 19-5 overall and 10-1 in the 6A-Central prior to Monday’s makeup game with Little Rock Catholic.
Cabot is in first place at 11-1. The Panthers hold the tiebreaker over Conway by virtue of run differential in the two games played, that were split by the two teams.
Conway took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Shaun Cover waked and scored on an error.
The Wampus Cats then plated six runs in the top of the second to lead 7-0.
After the first two batters got out, Conway’s Kyler Spender singled and Thomas Ford was hit by a pitch. Spencer and Drake Naylor, running for Ford, moved up a bas when Cover reached on an error. Preston Prock followed with a single to drive in Spencer and Naylor.
Clay Fisher followed with a double to drive in Cover and Prock.
Cole Glover then singled. He and Fisher scored on a double by Hugh Hill.
Conway scored a single run in the third. Spencer tripled and scored on a double by Cover.
Conway scored three times in the fourth. Fisher and Tucker Satterfield, running for Max Holland, scored on a double by Sam Gregg. Spencer then drove in Gregg with a single.
Spencer was 3 for 3 to lead the Wampus Cats. Fisher was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Also getting hits were Cover, Prock, Glover, Hill and Gregg.
Hill, Cover and Ford combined to allow only two hits in five innings of work. They struck out seven.
“The team continued to play well defensively,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “Clay Fisher made two plays to take away hits in right field.”
Conway hosts Catholic today at 5 p.m. The Wampus Cats then play at Bryant on Friday in the final regular-season game.
