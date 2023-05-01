LITTLE ROCK — The Conway Wampus Cats kept pace in the loss column with Cabot on Friday by beating Little Rock Central 10-0.

With the win, the Wampus Cats are 19-5 overall and 10-1 in the 6A-Central prior to Monday’s makeup game with Little Rock Catholic.

