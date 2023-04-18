NORTH LITTLE ROCK — In a different environment, it was the same result for the Conway Wampus Cats baseball team.
Conway pitchers Hugh Hill, Prestyn Ribbing and Preston Prock combined for a five-inning no-hitter of the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats on Monday at Dickey-Stephens Park, the home of the Arkansas Travelers.
“Playing at Dickey-Stephens Park was a great environment for a high school game,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “We are honored that North Little Rock allowed us to playa role in helping with the tornado relief of their city.”
The game was originally set to be played at Conway High School. No admission was charged. Donations were being accepted for disaster relief.
Hill struck out six in three innings of work. Ribbing struck out two in his only inning. Prock had one in his inning of relief.
Conway set the tone early, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The Wampus Cats then scored four more in the bottom of the fourth.
Conway finished with eight hits. Cole Glover was 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Also getting hits were Shaun Cover, Hill, Kyler Spencer, Kilan Tatum and Sam Gregg.
Tucker Satterfield scored two runs for the Wampus Cats. Cover, Prock, Hill, Caden Kristofik, Glover, Spencer, Thomas Ford and Malik Simpson each scored a run for Conway.
The Wampus Cats are now 16-4 overall and 8-0 in the 6A-Central. They lead second-place Cabot by one game. Conway plays at Cabot on Friday afternoon, with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
Conway will host Southside Batesville as the seniors will be honored tonight. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
