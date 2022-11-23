The Conway Wampus Cats evened their record at 2-2 with an 82-49 over Bossier City Parkway on Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 1:06 pm
The Conway Wampus Cats evened their record at 2-2 with an 82-49 over Bossier City Parkway on Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
The first half was full of mini runs.
Conway trailed 10-9 when the Wampus Cats went on a 6-0 run to lead 15-10. Colen Thompson scored five of the points while Kanard Turner added a free throw.
Parkway responded with a 13-0 run to take a 23-15 lead with 6:31 left in the first half.
Conway then went on a 9-0 run to take a 24-23 lead. The Wampus Cats outscored Parkway 12-8 the remainder of the half to lead 37-31 at halftime.
The difference in the game was the third quarter. Conway outscored Parkway 22-10 to lead 59-41 heading into the fourth quarter. Thompson scored 11 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter.
The defense continued to ratchet up in the fourth quarter as the Wampus Cats outscored the Panthers 23-8 to set the final score.
“We finally settled in on the defensive end,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “Once we got stops and started rebounding the ball like I know we should have, it came together.”
In addition to Thompson’s 24 points, Turner had 16. Kayleb Moody scored eight. Scoring seven each were Trayveon Safford and Matthew Grimes. Joshua Smith had four. Hayden Raycher scored three. Caleb Collum added two.
Adams said his team is getting better with each game.
“Every game has been a learning experience for our kids,” he said. “History is repeating itself. The guys are learning how to finish those games. Getting to play another game and get experience for us has been truly beneficial.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
