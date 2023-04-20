The Conway Wampus Cats baseball team honored their seniors during a 15-0 win over Southside Batesville on Wednesday.
With the win, Conway improves to 17-4 on the season. The victory was the Wampus Cats’ seventh in a row.
Conway scored eight runs in the bottom of the first. The Wampus Cats scored four in the second and three in the third to go up 15-0. The game ended after the top of the fourth.
Conway senior pitcher Gage Law threw a no-hitter, striking out eight. He walked only one batter.
Cole Glover, Sam Gregg, Davis Mulhern and Kilan Tatum scored two runs each to lead the Wampus Cats. Also scoring were Preston Prock, Hugh Hill, Kyler Spencer, Max Holland, Thomas Ford, Brad Akridge and Max Owen.
Hill, Prock and Tatum each had doubles. Spencer and Caden Kristofik each had a triple in the victory.
“It was a good night to honor our seniors,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “It’s a great group of kids. All 13 played a major role in this game and our program during their time here.”
Conway travels to Cabot today to take on the Panthers at Brian Wade Conrade Field. Conway is in first place in the 6A-Central at 8-0. Cabot is in second at 8-1. The Wampus Cats beat the Panthers 6-3 on March 28.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
