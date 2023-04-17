The Conway Wampus Cats scored early and often in beating Little Rock Southwest 24-0 on Friday in Little Rock.
With the win, the Wampus Cats, the defending Class 6A state champions, improve 15-4 on the season and 7-0 in 6A-Central play.
The Conway Wampus Cats scored early and often in beating Little Rock Southwest 24-0 on Friday in Little Rock.
With the win, the Wampus Cats, the defending Class 6A state champions, improve 15-4 on the season and 7-0 in 6A-Central play.
“Making the turn through the second half of conference play, we only have three weeks of the regular season left before the playoffs,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “Our goal is to remain team-oriented and do what is required of us and play for the guy next to us.
“We haven’t really had to push anyone to put in a lot of work on the mound or in the field, so we are pretty fresh for this time of year.”
In Friday’s win over Southwest, Conway scored seven runs in the first, six in the second and 11 in the third.
Conway’s Preston Prock, Shaun Cover and Gage Law combined for a five-inning no hitter. They also struck out 12 of a possible 15 outs in the win.
Prock was 1 for 1 with a homer and three RBIs.
Kilan Tatum scored four runs to lead the Wampus Cats. Cover, Caden Kristofik, Thomas Ford and Sam Gregg scored two runs each. Also scoring were Drake Naylor, Tucker Satterfield, Will Thompson, Hugh Hill, Brady Robnett, Cole Glover, Riley Nicholson, Kyler Spencer, Brad Abridge, Malik Simpson and Law.
Conway played North Little Rock at Dickey Stephens Park on Monday. The Wampus Cats host Southside Batesville on Wednesday before traveling to Cabot on Friday.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
