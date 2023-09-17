The Conway Wampus Cats stayed perfect on the season with a 49-14 win at Ouachita Parish from Monroe, La., on Friday night.
Conway is now 3-0 on the season.
In Friday’s win over the Lions, the score was tied 7-7 after the first quarter. Conway led 7-0 on a 74-yard touchdown pass from Donoyvn Omolo to Cris O’Neal. Major Mahar kicked the first of seven extra points.
Ouachita Parish tied it at 7-7 later in the quarter on a three-yard run by CJ Spurs.
Conway then scored the next 28 points to lead 35-7.
Jackson Anderson caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Omolo in the second quarter. Jonathan Smith then caught a five-yard scoring pass as well, giving the Wampus Cats a 21-7 halftime lead.
The Wampus Cats scored 14 third-quarter points. Omolo scored on a six-yard run then threw a 45-yard strike to O’Neal.
Ouachita got on the board again when Jaibriel Sheppard scored on a 27-yard run.
Conway scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Desmond Davidson scored on a one-yard run, and O’Neal caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Omolo to end the scoring.
Omolo was 17 for 25 passes for 245 yards and five touchdowns, giving him 15 on the season. He also rushed for 25 yards on nine carries.
Davidson had 54 yards rushing on 14 carries. O’Neal caught six passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Smith caught five passes for 56 yards.
Defensively, Jacoby Wade had an interception for the Wampus Cats.
Conway coach Buck James said his team was sluggish to start the game.
“They have a good, physical football team,” James said of the Lions. “They are actually really big and strong and fast. They play hard. Then we caught up with the speed of the game. We just started playing well on both offense and defense.
“I’m really proud of those guys being able to go down there and win.”
James said the win was a good test for his team as it starts 7A-Central play this week against Little Rock Southwest.
“They played Neville 16-14,” James said. “And Neville is usually a really powerful football program. We got a chance to see some really good athletes. We were able to play against guys who were bigger and stronger than we were. I thought our kids did well.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
