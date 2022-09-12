SPRINGDALE — The Conway Wampus Cats rolled past Springdale 51-14 on Friday night at Jerrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.
With the win, Conway improves to 2-0 on the season. The Bulldogs fall to 0-3.
Conway took a 7-0 lead on the first possession of the game. Quarterback Donovyn Omolo scored on a 1-yard run with 9:39 left in the first quarter. Adrian Mejia kicked the first of 6 of extra points he made.
On the next possession of the game, Conway’s Jonah Cecil recovered a Springdale fumble and returned 34 yards for a touchdown with 7:22 left in the first quarter. The extra point was blocked, leaving the score at 13-0.
The Wampus Cats added another first-quarter touchdown when Omolo threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Rome Fields with 9 seconds left to make the score 20-0.
Conway did not stop there, acceding three touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 42-7 at halftime.
Omolo threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to La La Smith with 7:50 left in the first half. The Wampus Cats pushed the lead to 35-0 when Omolo threw a 40 yard touchdown pass to Jackson Anderson with 3:17 left in the half. The two connected on the two-point conversion.
Springdale’s lone first-half touchdown came with 1:47 left after Zamarion Manuel returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown. On the next play from scrimmage, Omolo threw a 64-yard touchdown pass Cris O’Neal with 1:37 left.
The Bulldogs scored a touchdown in the third quarter. The next Conway points came when Marquis Stuckett tackled a Springdale player in the end zone for a safety early in the fourth quarter.
Conway’s final touchdown came on a 59-yard run by Desmond Davidson with 42 seconds left in the game to account for the final score.
“It was our first away game,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “With all you have to go through in high school with traveling, you have to be able to understand the mentality that you’ve got to carry with you. I thought we had a great trip going up there. I thought we carried that same mentality into the game itself. We jumped on them pretty quickly. That is what our mentality was all week in practice. I though the kids did a really good job of that.”
Omolo completed 12 of 14 passes for 286 yards and 4 touchdowns. He rushed for 23 yards on 4 carries.
Jamarion “Boogie” Carr rushed for 86 yard son 12 carries. Fields caught 3 passes for 50 yards. O”Neal caught 3 passes for 118 yards. Clay Fisher caught 3 passes for 49 yards.
The Wampus Cats finished with 489 yards in total offense, including 305 yards passing and 184 yards rushing.
Conway hosts Ouachita Parish this Friday at John McConnell Stadium in Conway. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
