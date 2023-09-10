The fastest offense in Arkansas wasted no time in scoring Friday night.
Conway scored on four of its five first-half possessions in beating Springdale 49-0 at John McConnell Stadium. With the win, the No. 2-ranked Wampus Cats improve to 2-0 on the season. The Bulldogs fall to 1-2.
“I thought we hit on all cylinders,” Conway coach Buck James said. “I thought our guys played well. I thought we played hard. We played faster than what we’ve been playing. I thought we played better when we were away from the ball. Our effort was better when we weren’t in the play. That is what we’re looking for, looking for guys away from the ball to play at a higher level.
“We’ve still got things we’ve got to work on. I was a little disappointed that we didn’t run the ball better than what we did. I think that is something we’ve got to improve upon. I thought we threw and caught it well. We were explosive in our passing game. I just want us to be a lot better in our running game as well.”
After forcing the Bulldogs to turn the ball over on downs near midfield to start the game the ball back from Springdale to start the game, the Wampus Cats wasted no time. After a nine-yard pass from Donoyvn Omolo to Cris O’Neal, the two hooked up again for a 41-yard touchdown. Major Mahar kicked the first of five extra points.
Conway was forced to punt on its next possession. However, that was the only bump in the road in the first half. The Wampus Cats scored three more first-half touchdowns to lead 28-0 at halftime.
Jonathan Smith caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Omolo early in the second quarter. Jackson Anderson then caught 23-yard touchdown pass from Omolo. O’Neal scored the fourth touchdown of the half on a 13-yard pass from Omolo.
Conway scored 21 more points in the second half. Smith caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Omolo in the third quarter. Kobe Irwin scored on a 14-yard run run in the fourth quarter. Amari Davis scored on a 34-yard run in the fourth as well. Will Upton kicked the final two extra points.
Omolo was 17 for 25 passing for 285 yards and five touchdowns. O’Neal caught eight passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Smith caught five passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Davis led the Wampus Cats in rushing with 44 yards on only three carries. Desmond Davidson had 22 yards on eight carries. Caden Henderson had 18 yards on seven carries.
James was proud of the Wampus Cat defense, which pitched a shutout while giving up only 103 yards.
“I thought it was awesome,” he said. “To hold them to 103 yards for the game is amazing. We still gave up too much on first down and second down a few times. We gave up a few third down plays where we had them behind the sticks.
“Our overall effort against that kind of offense with just a few days of preparation — I thought those guys did a heck of a job.”
Conway goes on the road to Ouachita Parrish, Louisiana, this Friday.
