x

Conway's Matthew Grimes, shooting a layup earlier this season, scored 13 points in the Wampus Cats' win over Junction City on Tuesday night in Russellville.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Wampus Cats bounced back from their loss to Fayetteville by beating Junction City 82-28 in the Hoops For Hunger Cyclone Classic at Russellville on Tuesday.

Conway led 29-3 after one quarter and 58-12 at halftime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.