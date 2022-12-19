x

The Conway Wampus Cats are pictured with the trophy for winning the Rouge Roundabout Challenge after beating Springdale Har-Ber in their first game of the Bank OZK/John Stanton Classic on Friday at Buzz Bolding Arena.

 Submitted

The Conway Wampus Cats are using the experience in the Bank OZK/John Stanton Classic to help them the remainder of the 2022-23 basketball season.

Conway beat Springdale Har-Ber 51-49 on Friday then lost to Fayetteville 67-49 on Saturday afternoon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.