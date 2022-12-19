The Conway Wampus Cats are using the experience in the Bank OZK/John Stanton Classic to help them the remainder of the 2022-23 basketball season.
Conway beat Springdale Har-Ber 51-49 on Friday then lost to Fayetteville 67-49 on Saturday afternoon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The Conway Wampus Cats are using the experience in the Bank OZK/John Stanton Classic to help them the remainder of the 2022-23 basketball season.
Conway beat Springdale Har-Ber 51-49 on Friday then lost to Fayetteville 67-49 on Saturday afternoon.
In the win over Har-Ber, Conway’s Colen Thompson hit a three-pointer in the waning seconds. He was fouled on the play and converted a free throw to give the Wampus Cats the lead.
Har-Ber had a chance to tie or win but came up short.
“We were down 10 in the fourth quarter, then we got a sense of urgency and battled back,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “We did a better job of executing. We were down two with 10 seconds to go. We drew up something really quick, like a read option or whatever they give us. We did a good job of executing.”
Har-Ber led 10-7 after one quarter. Conway rallied to lead 21-20 at halftime. The Wildcats then outscored the Wampus Cats 19-9 in the third quarter.
Kanard Turner led Conway with 13 points. Matthew Grimes had 12. Thompson had nine. Kayleb Moody had six. Trayveon Safford scored five. Ja’Mari Nelson had four. Riley Sellers scored three. RJ Patton and Andrew McCray had two points each.
In the loss to Fayetteville, Conway led 13-10 after one quarter and 24-18 at halftime.
The Bulldogs outscored the Wampus Cats 19-9 in the the third quarter and 26-12 in the fourth quarter.
Thompson led Conway with 14 points. Patton had 12. Xavion Smiley and Turner had seven points each. Safford scored four. Moody and Grimes had two points each.
“They are a really talented team,” Adams said of Fayetteville. “They are very physical, tough, gritty. We were up six at halftime. We talked about some key things like how the first four minutes of the third quarter would be critical.
“Our defensive transition wasn’t there. We gave up three threes. And despite all that, we were only down four going into the fourth quarter. Once again, it just came down to us executing and could we defend and rebound and guard the three. They went on a 26-12 run. We didn’t do a good job of executing or getting back in transition.”
Adams said the loss to Fayetteville and the win over Har-Ber was a learning experience for his team.
“When you play two really good teams like that you learn about each other,” he said. “Like I said, we’re in games. It’s just all about our awareness. We play hard. It’s just the small things that we’ve got to do a better job at.”
Conway’s next game is Dec. 27 in the Bad Boy Mowers Classic in Hardy. The Wampus Cats will play the Batesville Pioneers.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.