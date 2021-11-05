The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame board of directors recently met to select the Class of 2022.
This is the fourth year for the WCHOF to honor former Conway High School athletes and coaches.
The Class of 2022 inductees are Noel Boucher, Dennis Fulmer, Herman Hammons, Erika Setzler, Mark Turner and Mike Wiley.
Once again, a team will be inducted into the WCSHOF. This year’s honoree is the 1976 Conway High School boys’ basketball team. That group, coached by 2020 WCSHOF inductee Joe Graham, went 36-0 and captured the state AAA championship and the state overall title.
Boucher began coaching at Conway Junior High in 1982. He started the Conway High baseball program in 1985 and coached it for 36 seasons before retiring in 2020.
Boucher finished with an overall record of 700-268 (72.3 percent). His teams won state championships in 1989 and 2011 and finished state runner-up seven times. They won 18 conference championships and made 30 state playoffs appearances, including 28 consecutive. Boucher coached in the high school all-star game nine times.
Fulmer won the Frank E. Robins Award denoting the top senior athlete in 1954. He was high point man when Wampus Cats won the 1953 state track championship. Fulmer played football and ran track at UCA. He coached the Wampus Cats to the state cross country championship in 1965, and was head football coach from 1967-70 with a record of 32-11-2 (73.7 percent). He later served as athletic director at CHS. Fulmer has been inducted into the UCA Sports Hall of Fame and Arkansas Track & Field Hall of Fame.
Hammons won the Frank E. Robins Award in 1977. He was a starter on the undefeated 1976 state overall champion basketball team that is also being inducted. Hammons was also an outstanding high jumper. He was a four-year letterman at Hendrix in basketball and track.
He led the Warriors to AIC basketball titles in 1980 and 1981, earning All-AIC honors as a senior. He was also an NAIA All-American in track in 1978 and 1981. Hammons has been inducted into the Hendrix Sports Hall of Honor.
Setzler won the Ruth Doyle Award in 2010 as the top senior female athlete. Four-times she was all-state in cross country, winning the state 7A individual cross country title in 2006 and 2009. Setzler was named the Gatorade Arkansas Cross Country Runner of the Year for 2009-10. She also earned all-state honors in track and in golf. Setzler ran track and cross country at UCA where she won the Southland Conference steeplechase championship in 2013 and 2014 and was named All-SLC in cross country in 2013.
Turner twice won the pole vault at the AAAA state meet and at the Meet of Champs. He was an All-American and ranked Top 10 in the country as a senior. His career best vault was 15-feet-4. Turner went to UCA where he was a four-year football letterman at and two-times named All-AIC. A safety, he is UCA’s career interception leader with 26 and tied the school record with five in one game. He played on UCA’s 1984 and 1985 NAIA national title teams, and was named NAIA All-American twice. Turner has been inducted into the UCA Sports Hall of Fame
Wiley played football, basketball and baseball at Conway High. He was named all-state baseball, in 1988 and 1989. A left-handed pitcher, he was named MVP as he led the Cats to the state championship in 1989, winning three games in the state tourney. Wiley was named the 1989 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year. He set numerous school records that still stand, including 358 career strikeouts. Wiley was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles, and he played minor league baseball till injuries prematurely ended his career.
These new inductees bring the hall of fame’s membership up to 30 individuals and two teams.
The WCSHOF induction banquet will be held in 2022, at a date to be determined. Proceeds raised from the banquet will be used by the Wampus Cat Booster Club to support Conway High School athletic programs.
