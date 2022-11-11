The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame board of directors met recently to select the Class of 2023. This is the fifth year for the WCHOF to honor former Conway High School athletes and coaches.

The Class of 2023 inductees are Jeff Courtway, Bliss Hendrickson Hildebrand, Bryce Molder, Robbie Robinson, Stormy Smith and Robert Wright.

