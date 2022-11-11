The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame board of directors met recently to select the Class of 2023. This is the fifth year for the WCHOF to honor former Conway High School athletes and coaches.
The Class of 2023 inductees are Jeff Courtway, Bliss Hendrickson Hildebrand, Bryce Molder, Robbie Robinson, Stormy Smith and Robert Wright.
Once again, a team will be inducted into the WCSHOF. This year’s honoree is the 1967 Conway High football team. That group, coached by 2022 WCSHOF inductee Dennis Fulmer, went 10-1 and captured the Class AA state championship.
Courtway was named all-state in three sports: football, basketball, and swimming. He won the Jim Case Award in 1978 for most dedicated athlete. He played quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback and played in the 1979 all-star football game. A 6’ 1” guard, he was named all-state basketball in 1979. Courtway played football at UCA, as a tight end and defensive end and later served as an assistant coach in the Conway School District.
Hendrickson was named all-state three years in track. From 7th grade through the end of her senior year in 1993, she only lost three times in the 400-meters. Her 4x400m relay team won the conference, state and Meet of Champs in each of her three years. She also ran in the 4x100 meter relay, and qualified for the Meet of Champs in all three events all three years at CHS. Hendrickson still holds the school record in the 400 meters.
Molder was a four-time all-state golfer and state overall medalist in 1996. He was a four-time NCAA All-American at Georgia Tech and was a two-time winner of the Jack Nicklaus Trophy for College Player of the Year. He set the NCAA record for lowest career stroke average. Molder won on the PGA Tour in 2011 at the Frys.com Open. Molder has been inducted into the Arkansas Golf Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
Dr. Tom “Robbie” Robinson won the Frank E. Robins Award in 1964 for outstanding senior athlete. He was twice named all-state in basketball and played in the 1964 all-star game. The 5’ 11” guard led the Cats to state runner-up finish in 1964. The Arkansas Gazette named him the state AA player of the year as a senior. Robinson ran the 440-yard dash and half-mile in track and was just the third athlete in Arkansas history to clock the 880 in under two minutes.
Norman “Stormy” Smith was an all-state footballer in 1949 and 1950. Standing 6’ 1” and weighing in at 200 pounds, he was a load at center, where he was Conway High’s first two-time all-state player. He was heavily recruited by several major colleges and chose LSU to pursue his football career, but left Baton Rouge after one year and returned to Conway. Tough as nails, Smith was also a renowned boxer.
Wright won the Frank E. Robins Award in 1981. He was an all-state basketballer and helped the Wampus Cats win the 1981 state track championship. A long jumper and high jumper, he usually won both events. One of the first high schoolers in Arkansas history to clear 7’ 0” in the high jump, he set the state record of 7’ 1” that stood for years. He played basketball and track at Hendrix and has been inducted into Hendrix Sports Hall of Honor.
These new inductees bring the hall of fame’s membership up to 36 individuals and three teams.
The WCSHOF induction banquet will be held in 2023, at a date to be determined. Proceeds raised from the banquet will be used by the Wampus Cat Booster Club to support Conway High School athletic programs.
