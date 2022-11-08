The Conway Wampus Cats are hoping for a fresh start this week.
Conway will host the Sprindgale Har-Ber Wildcats in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs Friday night at John McConnell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Conway Wampus Cats are hoping for a fresh start this week.
Conway will host the Sprindgale Har-Ber Wildcats in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs Friday night at John McConnell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Conway is the third seed from the 7A-Central, finishing the regular season at 8-2 and coming off a loss to four-time defending Class 7A state champion Bryant. The Wildcats finished the regular season 1-9 and in a three-way tie for sixth place. They earned the tiebreaker and the playoff spot.
“They have run into some unfortunate things, I can promise you,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said of Har-Ber. “They move the ball then find a way to stop themselves. They are still playing hard. They played hard against Fayetteville the last game. I just think it will be good for us. After what happened Saturday, it will be good for us to get back on the field as soon as possible and look forward to a good game on Friday night.”
Fimple is referring to the 34-16 loss to Bryant. In that game, the Wampus Cats committed seven turnovers in the game, including four lost fumbles and three interceptions.
The Wampus Cats also attempted four field goals after getting into the red zone.
“We weren’t consistent, and what I mean by that is that we’ve got to get some things in the red zone,” Fimple said. “We’ve got to be consistent when we finish drives out. I think they all know that offensively. You can take that game and look at a lot of different aspects of things we’ve got to get fixed.
“We don’t want to be doing a whole lot here in the playoffs. You want to say we’re going to play how we play. Now, it’s a do or die situations.
“Everybody is 0-0 right now. You can be the best team in the state of Arkansas and get into the playoffs and lose in the first round. You just never know what is going to happen during these games here. Getting into the playoffs should be your first goal. We were playing well. We just ran into a really good team in Bryant. They caused some problems for us. We’ve got to be more consistent and take advantage of every game.”
Conway and Har-Ber have two common opponents — Bentonville and Springdale. Conway beat both teams. Har-Ber lost to Bentonville 47-17 on Sept. 23 but beat Springdale 49-14 on Oct. 7.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
