After a 42-0 win over Little Rock Southwest, the Conway Wampus Cats retained the second spot in the Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Bryant, the four-time defending Class 7A state champion, opened conference play with a 41-10 win over Fort Smith Northside. The Hornets retained the top spot.
