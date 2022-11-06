BRYANT — Bryant’s defense held the normally high-powered Conway offense in check as the Hornets won their 50th consecutive game against in-state competition, beating the Wampus Cats 34-16 on Saturday night.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday night but moved because of the threat of severe weather which moved through the state during the evening.
Conway finished with 279 yards in total offense. Quarterback Donoyvn Omolo completed only 13 of 42 passes for 132 yards. He also threw three interceptions. Boogie Carr rushed for 96 yards on 29 carries. Rome Fields caught eight passes for 89 yards.
The Wampus Cats scored only one touchdown. Omolo scored on a two-yard run in the first quarter. That touchdown gave the Wampus Cats a 13-7 lead with 4 minutes left.
Bryant outscored Conway 27-3 the remainder of the game.
Conway kicker Adrian Mejia was 3 for 4 on field goals. He was good from 31, 29 and 27 yards.
Chris Gannaway led Bryant with 59 yards rushing. Jordan Walker completed 12 of 21 passes for 117 yards. He threw two touchdown passes.
Ben Chandler led Conway with eight tackles. Wade Simpson had six. Trez Hammond and Hudson Wallace each had an interception.
After Bryant took a 7-0 lead early in the game, the Wampus Cats kicked two consecutive field goals to cut the deficit to 7-6.
Omolo’s rushing touchdown gave Conway a 13-7 lead.
Bryant took a 14-13 lead on a three-yard run by Walker. The Hornets pushed their lead to 21-13 on a 14-yard pass from Walker to Karter Ratliff with 7:39 left in the first half.
Conway cut the deficit to 21-16 on a Mejia field goal on the final play of the first half.
Bryant scored only once in the third quarter. Stephen Fuller kicked a 34-yard field goal with 4:49 left.
Fuller kicked another field goal with 7:51 left in the game to make the score 27-16.
Bryant’s final scored came on a 1-yard run by James Martin with 2:12 left in the game.
Conway coach Keith Fimple said his team’s consistency was not there against Bryant.
“The bottom line, after watching the film, is consistency,” he said. “The tempo of the game. Being able to stay consistent with what we doing offensively and defensively. They just took us out of it several times. We’d get something going, and they’d make a play here or there, or we wouldn’t make a play.”
Conway is the third seed from the 7A-Central in this week’s Class 7A state playoffs. The Wampus Cats will host Springdale Har-Ber in the first round this Friday at John McConnell Stadium. The Wildcats are 1-9 on the season, having finished sixth in the 7A-West.
