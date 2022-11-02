The biggest game of the week in Arkansas, for the second week in a row, involves a team from Conway.
The Conway Wampus Cats will try to gain a share of the 7A-Central championship when they play at four-time defending state champion Bryant this Friday.
If Conway wins, it will tie Bryant for the conference title. If Cabot beats North Little Rock, there will be a three-way tie for first place. At that point, it could come down to the points system and eventually a coin flip to determine the top three seeds for the Class 7A state playoffs.
Regardless of what happens Friday night, Conway will host at least one playoff game at John McConnell Stadium. If Conway is the first or second seed, the Wampus Cats will have a first-round bye and play a home game Nov. 18. If they are the third seed, they will play the sixth seed from the 7A-West on Nov. 11.
Either way it works out, Conway will be a tough out for any team it plays in the playoffs. I fully expect them to have a shot to play for a state championship the first weekend in December.
Greenbrier still has an outside shot of making the Class 6A playoffs.
If the Panthers beat Mountain Home this Friday and Siloam Springs beats Van Buren, then Greenbrier will be in. That’s the most direct way to get into the playoffs. There is a scenario where there could be a three-way tie with Mountain Home, Greenbrier and Van Buren with a three-way tiebreaker.
After starting the season 0-3, the Vilonia Eagles are one of the hottest teams in Class 5A, having won four in a row and 5 of their last 6 to improve to 5-4 on the season. The only loss in that time period was to No. 1 Joe T. Robinson on Sept. 30.
The Eagles are 5-2 in the 5A-Central, sitting in third place. If they beat second-place Mills on Friday, the Eagles will be the second seed in the Class 5A state playoffs and will host a first-round playoff game. If Vilonia loses, it will be the third in the playoffs.
Coach Todd Langrell has done wonders with his team as it started to gel midway through the 2022 season.
The Quitman Bulldogs have been up and down in their first season in Class 3A. But, they have secured a playoff spot already.
If Quitman beats Salem on Friday, the Bulldogs will be the third seed from the 3A-2 and host a playoff game. If they lose, they will be on the road for the first round.
Conway Christian, which lost to Bigelow 38-7 last week in what was the 2A-1 championship game, will host a playoff game regardless of the outcome of its game with Magazine on Friday.
The Eagles, which had not made the playoffs in several seasons, are currently 6-3 and will be the second seed in the playoffs next week. The strides that Justin Kramer’s young team has made has been remarkable. They have a chance to do well in the postseason.
The Mayflower Golden Eagles will play their last game of the season this Friday against Little Rock Hall. Mayflower will try to send their seniors with its seniors out with a fourth victory against the 1-9 Warriors.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
