x

Vilonia quarterback Wesley McKissack scrambles during the Eagles' win over Maumelle on Friday.

 Christine Halley / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The biggest game of the week in Arkansas, for the second week in a row, involves a team from Conway.

The Conway Wampus Cats will try to gain a share of the 7A-Central championship when they play at four-time defending state champion Bryant this Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.