The EAB Sports Network and the Conway Schools Athletic Department have announced a new partnership for the 2023-2025 academic years to provide radio play-by-play coverage for the Conway Wampus Cats on Kat Country 98.9 FM/92.5 FM.

“We are excited to add Conway High School to our growing list of high school sports broadcasts in the state,” Scott Siler, Chief Operating Officer of East Arkansas Broadcasters (EAB), said. “With the addition of Conway’s storied high school sports program, the EAB Sports Network will now broadcast 22 Arkansas high school football teams each Friday night.”

