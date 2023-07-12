The EAB Sports Network and the Conway Schools Athletic Department have announced a new partnership for the 2023-2025 academic years to provide radio play-by-play coverage for the Conway Wampus Cats on Kat Country 98.9 FM/92.5 FM.
“We are excited to add Conway High School to our growing list of high school sports broadcasts in the state,” Scott Siler, Chief Operating Officer of East Arkansas Broadcasters (EAB), said. “With the addition of Conway’s storied high school sports program, the EAB Sports Network will now broadcast 22 Arkansas high school football teams each Friday night.”
Local station manager, JR Runyon, said, “This is an exciting day for Kat Country 98.9/92.5 FM and for Conway Wampus Cats sports fans. From the beginning, Kat Country has sought to position itself as a voice of integrity in the communities we serve in Faulkner County. Today’s announcement reflects that. Beginning with the 2023 football season and carrying through all the athletic events over the next three academic years, Kat Country 98.9/92.5 FM will provide comprehensive coverage of the teams and the student-athletes who compete so proudly every year as Wampus Cats.”
The broadcast schedule will include all Conway High School football, boys’ basketball, and girls’ basketball games, and select broadcasts of baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, track, cross country, golf, swimming, tennis, bowling, wrestling, cheer, and dance teams. Most of the premiere events will be heard live on Kat Country 98.9/92.5 FM and online through the Kat Country 98.9/92.5 website. Additional events will have online streaming coverage through the website and mobile app, with live on-air reports from others.
Siler also announced that Runyon will return as the play-by-play voice and producer.
Runyon’s background in sports radio production is highlighted by eight years of play-by-play for Conway High School, three years as the radio/TV voice of the Arkansas Rimrockers, three years as the TV host of the AAA State Championship games in all sports, and more than 40 years of radio broadcasting and sports production experience.
“We look forward to providing quality programming and representation of Conway and we welcome all Wampus Cats fans to Kat Country 98.9/92.5 FM and the EAB Sports Network,” Siler said.
Kat Country 98.9/92.5 FM is owned by East Arkansas Broadcasters (EAB) and is an affiliate of the EAB Sports Network, the largest provider of high school sports coverage in Arkansas with radio and video streaming of more than 1,000 games each year for 22 high schools and communities, with the addition of Conway High School.
EAB Sports is also proud to partner with The Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) to provide live radio broadcasts of the Arkansas State High School Baseball, Softball, and Soccer finals and video streaming/radio broadcasts of Conference Basketball Tournaments. EAB Sports is home to the Arkansas State Red Wolves Sports Network, Arkansas Tech Sports, and men’s and women’s basketball for the University of Central Arkansas.
