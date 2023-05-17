The venue may be different but the Conway Wampus Cats are familiar with playing for the Class 6A state championship.

Conway (19-3) will play the Springdale Bulldogs (12-2-3) for the Class 6A state tile Friday at noon at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas. The previous two seasons, the title games were played at Benton High School. Conway lost to Springdale in the 2021 state title game, 4-1. Last year, the Wampus Cats beat Fort Smith Northside 3-1 to win the state title.

