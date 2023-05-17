The venue may be different but the Conway Wampus Cats are familiar with playing for the Class 6A state championship.
Conway (19-3) will play the Springdale Bulldogs (12-2-3) for the Class 6A state tile Friday at noon at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas. The previous two seasons, the title games were played at Benton High School. Conway lost to Springdale in the 2021 state title game, 4-1. Last year, the Wampus Cats beat Fort Smith Northside 3-1 to win the state title.
“It comes up to these seniors,” Conway coach Matthew Page said. “They just don’t know what losing is. They don’t even know what it’s like to not be in a state championship. They had their COVID year then they had three years in a row where they’ve been in the state championship game. They just think that this is normal.
“I’ve told them over and over the last couple of years how special this is to have this group together.”
Conway seniors this season are Jackson Tucker, Felix Ochoa, Xander Williams, Cayden Christian, Will Childers and Lyndell Worthen.
Childers is the team’s leading scorer with 32 goals and 13 assists. Tyson Turnage has 11 goals and three assists. Ian Booy has six goals and four assists. Williams had three goals and 14 assists. Tucker had 12 shutouts at goalkeeper this season.
“We’re in a similar situation like we were last year,” Page said. “We knew we had a chance. We’ve literally just got to play our game. It sounds very cliche and very corny to say. But, that’s literally what we have to do. We’re a big set piece team. We’re a team that takes care of the ball, making sure we don’t make silly mistakes. We pride ourselves on having good defense.”
Page said his team has allowed a few more goals than last year.
“But we’ve also scored almost twice as many goals as last year,” he said. The Wampus Cats have scored 80 goals this season, averaging 3.6 goals per game.
“We know how to score,” Page said. “It’s just a matter of time until we do score. We’re just trying to outscore the other team. That’s the name of the game.”
Page was complimentary of Springdale.
“They are always a great group,” Page said of the Bulldogs. “They always think they have a chance every single year. They have a great group again this year. They were a three seed. We thought anybody in the west 1-4 were good enough to be that one or two seed. They always start off playing Oklahoma teams at the beginning of the year, and you can never tell, if they win or lose those, how good they are until they blossom at the end of the year, which is what they did right now.”
Springdale coach DJ Beeler said he’s excited for his team to play for the state title again. Last year, they Bulldogs lost to Northside in the state semifinals.
“I’m happy for the kids … obviously, they’ve been working really hard,” Beeler said. “We’ve had a little bit of an up and down year. We did not get started how we wanted to in conference play, even after a pretty good preseason. We hit a little bit of a slump.
“I’m happy for them because. They continued to work hard. They kept believing in their own ability. It’s really nice to see them push through that state tournament and get to the last game.”
Beeler said he’s familiar with the Conway program.
“Even though we’re in different conferences, we’re kind of familiar with Conway,” he said. “We played them in the state tournament in 2018. We played them in the state championship game in 2021. We’re familiar with their style of play.
“I know some coaches look at making a lot of adjustments and doing things different for a big game, but the best way for us to approach the game is to be the best version of ourselves and execute.”
Junior Fernando Avila leads the Bulldogs in goals scored with 12. Goalkeeper Herman Ico has seven shutouts this season.
