The 2-2 Conway Wampus Cats go on the road for the second-annual Hot Springs Invitational, beginning Thursday at Hot Springs High School’s Trojan Arena and high school gymnasium.
Conway will face Watson Chapel in the first round at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. Other first-round matchups include Hot Springs vs. Nashville, Maumelle vs. Episcopal Collegiate School and Little Rock Christian vs. Vilonia.
“It’s a pretty good field,” first-year Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “You’ve got a lot of really good teams from different classes in the state of Arkansas. I think just being in this tournament is really going to help us down the road to prepare for conference play.”
Conway’s first-round opponent, Watson Chapel, was coached by Adams.
“I’m pretty sure there might be some emotions in there,” Adams said. “There are a lot of juniors and seniors on that team that I had the chance to coach since they were in the eighth grade. I’m familiar with a majority of those kids. Getting a chance to see them is going to be different because I’m going to be on the opposite side of each other on this one.”
Watson Chapel played Lake Hamilton on Tuesday night. Prior to that game, the Wildcats were on a three-game winning streak. They lost to Little Rock Christian 64-37 in their season opener. They came back to beat Fountain Lake, Dumas and White Hall.
The winner or loser of the Conway-Watson Chapel game will play the winner or loser of Little Rock Christian-Vilonia on Friday. The winner’s bracket game will be at 8:30 p.m. in Trojan Arena. The loser’s bracket game will be in the high school gym.
The Wampus Cats are currently riding a two-game winning streak. After dropping their first two games to Maumelle and Bentonville, the Wampus Cats have beaten Pine Bluff and Bossier City, La., Parkway, the last being a 82-49 outcome.
“We always tell our guys that it’s not what you are doing, it’s how we are doing it,” Adams said. “I know the first couple of games were close losses. We’re trying to figure out ways to close games when it matters the most. I think going back and watching film, the guys are starting to see the mistakes that we are making. We’re going to practice to clean things up.
“I think we’re getting better. We’ve still got a long ways to go. I think the guys have seen improvement from each other, not just individually, but improvement as a team. That just continues to make them grow on the court in practice.”
After four games, senior Colen Thompson is leading the Wampus Cats in scoring at 15 points per game. Junior Trayveon Safford is averaging 12.8 points per game. Sophomore Kanard Turner is averaging 9.8 points per game. Senior Kayleb Moody is averaging 7.5 points per game.
Now that football season is over for the Wampus Cats, several new faces will be joining the Conway basketball team.
“We had a couple come in today [Monday],” Adams said. “I think we’ve got the rest coming in tomorrow [Tuesday]. I know some of those guys had exit meetings with their football coaches.”
Adams said senior Jamarion “Boogie” Carr will help at the guard position.
“Andrew McCray is another 6-7 kid who will help us in the middle some,” Adams said. “We’ve got some younger guys who I’m looking forward to having on the court with us.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@
thecabin.net.
