The 2-2 Conway Wampus Cats go on the road for the second-annual Hot Springs Invitational, beginning Thursday at Hot Springs High School’s Trojan Arena and high school gymnasium.

Conway will face Watson Chapel in the first round at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. Other first-round matchups include Hot Springs vs. Nashville, Maumelle vs. Episcopal Collegiate School and Little Rock Christian vs. Vilonia.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat

thecabin.net.

