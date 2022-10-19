A week after playing their worst game of the season, the Conway Wampus Cats looked like the team they were the first five weeks of the season.

Conway bounced back from its lone defeat, 35-20 to Cabot on Oct. 7, to beat Fort Smith Northside 63-20 last Friday. The Wampus Cats controlled the game throughout.

