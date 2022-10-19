A week after playing their worst game of the season, the Conway Wampus Cats looked like the team they were the first five weeks of the season.
Conway bounced back from its lone defeat, 35-20 to Cabot on Oct. 7, to beat Fort Smith Northside 63-20 last Friday. The Wampus Cats controlled the game throughout.
“We wanted to get that taste out of our mouths,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “The way we played against Cabot falls back on me, not having the kids ready to play. I thought they came out Friday night and responded really well. We had a great week of practice. They were very focused.
“We’re going to take that into this week at Little Rock Central. We’re traveling to an away game. The same mentality has got to happen as we have at home.”
Central has lost 18 consecutive games. The Tigers last win was a 37-35 victory over Fayetteville in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs in 2020.
“To be able to play to your standards every week at a high standard, we can’t overlook anyone,” Fimple said. “We’re going on the road. In this conference, you’ve got to win games on the road and protect the ones at home. We’ll put that mentality to the test. Hopefully, it holds up.”
Against Northside, the Wampus Cats were able to run the football better than it did against Cabot. Conway had only 34 yards rushing against the Panthers. Against Northside, the Wampus Cats had 297 yards rushing, led by Jamarion “Boogie” Carr, who had 136 yards on 17 carries. Jayllen Chambers had 72 yards on only six carries.
“I just think we got into a tempo where we could do what we wanted to do as far as controlling the trenches,” Fimple said. “The offensive line did a good job. You can have good running backs, but the offensive line got to open holes for them. I’ve been real proud of those guys in the games that they’ve been able to control it.
“It’s big deal to our offense to be able to run and pass it, I thought Mark [Kelley] and the offensive staff did a really good job of getting that done.”
