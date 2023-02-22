The Cownay Wampus Cats have a lot to play for in their regular-season finale tonight at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Conway hosts Bryant after the girls game, which starts at 6 p.m. The winner of the boys game gets the fifth seed from the 6A-Central in next week’s Class 6A state tournament, which starts Wednesday at Rogers HIgh School.
Conway and Bryant are both tied for fifth in the league standings at 4-7. The winner gets the fifth seed. The loser gets the sixth. Conway previously beat Bryant 47-43 on Jan. 27 at Bryant.
“We know that they’ve got really good guard play,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “We’ve got to do a good job of containing the dribbler, going where the shooters are. Also, they’ve got some really good guys inside. We’ve got to make sure our post defense is on point and doing our work early and keep those guys off the glass.”
Adams said his team is pretty good health-wise. Senior Colen Thompson returned last Friday at Jonesboro. He missed two games after suffering a concussion against Cabot on Feb. 7. He scored 16 points at Jonesboro.
“He’s been one of our consistent guys all year,” Adams said of Thompson. “He does a lot of things for us. He can shoot the basketball and can guard multiple positions. He keeps everybody together. He’s a very important piece for us.”
Adams said senior Jayden Richardson, who collapsed on the bench midway through the first quarter against Little Rock Central on Feb. 14, will be available for the game against Bryant.
“Jadyn just got back to practice yesterday [Tuesday],” Adams said. “As of right now, we’ve got everyone back healthy. It’s just to the point can we keep everyone healthy.”
Five Wampus Cats seniors will be honored tonight. They are Thompson, Robinson, Boogie Carr, Kayleb Moody and Andrew McCray.
“Andrew has gotten a lot better since we got him out of football,” Adams said.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
