Conway’s Colen Thompson attempts a jumper earlier this season. He, along with Kayleb Moody (5) are five seniors who will be honored tonight when the Wampus Cats host Bryant.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

The Cownay Wampus Cats have a lot to play for in their regular-season finale tonight at Buzz Bolding Arena.

Conway hosts Bryant after the girls game, which starts at 6 p.m. The winner of the boys game gets the fifth seed from the 6A-Central in next week’s Class 6A state tournament, which starts Wednesday at Rogers HIgh School.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

