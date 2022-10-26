The Conway Wampus Cats are playing well again after a hiccup at Cabot three weeks ago.
Conway routed Little Rock Central 49-0 last Friday and hosts Jonesboro this Friday at John McConnell Stadium for senior night. If the Wampus Cats win, they will play for a share of the 7A-Central conference title Nov. 4 at Bryant.
“We’ve tried to prepare since Sunday that this is the next step,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said, referring to the Jonesboro game. “I don’t want to look ahead or anything like that. We’ve played Jonesboro in the past. They’ve been a thorn in our side. We’ve snuck away from them the last couple of years in non-conference play. They’ve got extremely gifted athletes. Coach [Randy] Coleman and his staff do a great job over there. They’ve been on our non-conference schedule since I’ve been here at Conway.
“They’ve always been a really good test for us. I expect the same thing this Friday.”
A year ago, Conway beat Jonesboro 42-25 in the final non-conference game. Two years ago, the Wampus Cats beat the Golden Hurricane 49-28. This season, Jonesboro moved up to Class 7A.
Jonesboro enters the game at 2-6, coming off a 45-28 win over Little Rock Southwest.
In the win over Central, Conway scored 21 points in the first quarter and 28 points in the second quarter to get the win.
Starting quarterback Donovyn Omolo passed for 154 yards. Jamarion “Boogie” Carr rushed for 45 yards only eight carries. Elijah Smith had 93 yards on eight carries. Six different receivers caught passes, led by Omarion Pace and Jackson Anderson, who each caught three balls. Kicker Adrian Mejia was 7 for 7 on extra points.
“We got to play a lot of kids and get them experience in a 7A-Central game, which is always good,” Fimple said. “I thought the kids went out and prepared well this last week. It showed on the field Friday night. We did a really good job of not making mistakes that we can control. We did a really good job as far as setting the tempo from the word go. It worked out really well, I thought.
“There are things we can still work on. We still have a few penalties that we can control and get rid of those things. We need to tackle better. Those are things we can work on even with the victory we had.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at John McConnell Stadium.
