Conway’s Wade Simpson [4] and Preston Prock [59] lead the defensive charge in tackling North Little Rock’s Torrance Moore during action earlier this season.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Wampus Cats are playing well again after a hiccup at Cabot three weeks ago.

Conway routed Little Rock Central 49-0 last Friday and hosts Jonesboro this Friday at John McConnell Stadium for senior night. If the Wampus Cats win, they will play for a share of the 7A-Central conference title Nov. 4 at Bryant.

