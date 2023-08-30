First-year Conway Wampus Cats football coach Buck James considers the season opener with Bentonville as a “free game.”
“We need to see where we’re at,” said James, who came to Conway after winning the last five Class 7A state titles at Bryant. “I’ve told people all week that is is s a ‘free game.’ We’re getting to play one of the better teams in the state, and we really get it for free. It’s not for playoff implications, not for a conference championship and it’s not for a state championship.
“That’s what I’ve done at other schools. When you get to play a quality opponent, it gives you a sense of where you’re at. One way or another, we’re going to know where we’re at when it’s over.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Tiger Stadium in Bentonville.
The Tigers, which finished as the Class 7A state runners-up a year ago, is 1-0 after beating Broken Arrow, Okla., 41-0 last week. Quarterback Carter Nye passed for 267 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He was 13 for 14.
Conway’s scrimmage game with Morrilton was Aug. 15.
“We scrimmaged each other three weeks ago,” James said. “We scrimmaged Morrilton two weeks ago. Being game ready is hard to simulate in practice. We’ve been doing the best job we can to have as much game-type situation as we can. It’s hard to simulate game speed, especially against somebody you’re used to playing.
“If they (Bentonville) are healthy, it’s a real advantage to having already played. If they’ve got people hurt, then that’s a disadvantage. That’s just part of it. We’ve got to go through the processes. This is just part of the process.”
A year ago, Conway faced the same scenario but came away with a 44-35 win over Bentonville in the season opener.
“I’m familiar with Conway because we’ve played them the last few years under Coach [Keith] Fimple,” Bentonville coach Jody Grant said. “We’re their first game. So, we don’t know much about Coach James’ affect at this point. All we’ve seen on them is what they did against Morrilton.
“But what I know is Conway is going to be a very well-coached team. They were before and will continue to be that. They kept both coordinators, who are both still heavily involved. The addition of Coach James will just continue to make them a great team. They’ve been a top 4 team in the state the last several years. Last year’s team was very talented.”
Grant said Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo is a special player.
“He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the state,” Grant said. “It looks like they’ve got some really good skill players and offensive linemen again. Obviously, on defense, they will be sound again.”
James said for his team to have a chance, they must be sound across the board.
“We’ve got to be sound in special teams; you’ve got to be sound in fundaments on both offense and defense, and penalties and turnovers – all that kind of stuff,” he said. “It’s always important, early in the season, to be clean, not to make mental mistakes, not to make physical mistakes. You’ve got to do what it takes for your team to be successful.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
