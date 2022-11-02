If the No. 3 Conway Wampus Cats are going to win a share of the 7A-Central championship, they will have to beat the four-time defending Class 7A state champion Bryant Hornets this Friday.
No. 1 Bryant is 8-0, having won 49 consecutive games against in-state competition. Conway is 8-1 with its only blaming coming at Cabot on Oct. 7.
“You don’t want to build it up too much,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “They are just kids. We’ve been treating this like it’s a football game. I can’t tell you that my kids have been looking forward to it. I’m sure Bryant has been looking forward to it too. It will be a great atmosphere between two schools. It’s finally here. Like I told somebody the other day … no more talking about it. It’s here now. So, we’ll see what happens, then we’ll let the chips fall where they lay.”
A year ago, Bryant beat Conway 32-29. The Wampus Cats had a chance to win the game late.
“It’s like I told the kids all week: you win 49 games in a row and a lot of these games we get to see on film,” Fimple said. “It comes down in 7A games when you play this type of competition to who is going to make plays and who’s not. When you get a chance to make that play, that is the separation sometimes that you need in these games.
“It goes back to that motto: in big games, big players make big plays. That is what you have to have in games like this. I think our kids are preparing well for it.”
Fimple said he does not bring up last year’s game with this year’s team.
“It’s a whole different team and a whole different year,” he said. “We’ve go to take advantage of those opportunities when we get them. That’s what these games are all about.”
Conway is led by junior quarterback Donovyn Omolo, who has passed for 21 touchdowns this season. Jamarion “Boogie” Carr has rushed for 826 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Fimple was complimentary of Bryant coach Buck James and the job he’s done there.
“Those guys have found ways to make plays,” Fimple said. “The players that they depend upon have really turned it up when adversity hits. That’s what we’ve got to be able to match.”
Bryant’s offense has been fairly balanced this year as the Hornets have passed for 1,576 yards and rushed for 1,295 yards.
“They do a really good job of being balanced,” Fimple said. “Therefor, you have to be able to give them problems and get them in one phase a little more than the other. The whole key is that they have big players who can make big plays. Defensively, we’ve got to tackle well. We cannot give up big plays.”
Bryant quarterback Jordan Walker has passed for 1,322 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s also thrown eight interceptions. James Martin leads the Hornets in rushing with 394 yards and nine touchdowns. Chris Gannaway has rushed for 358 yards and six scores. Receiver Mytorian Singleton has caught 31 passes for 529 yards and six touchdowns.
James said his team must stop Conway’s high-potent offense. Conway averages 46.3 points per game.
“We’ve got to play great on defense,” James said. “They go very fast. They are very good at what they do. They can run the football. They can throw the football well. We’ve got a big challenge for us on the defensive side of the ball for sure.”
