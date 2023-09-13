The Conway Wampus Cats complete their non-conference schedule this Friday, taking on Louisiana power Ouachita Parrish in Monroe, La.
The Lions are now 1-1 after beating Archbishop Rummel of Metairie, La., 21-20 on Sept. 1 then falling to crosstown rival Monroe Neville 19-15 last week.
Conway is 2-0 after beating Springdale 49-0 last week.
“They have a good-looking football team,” Conway coach Buck James said of the Lions. “They’ve got some really nice-looking athletes. Physically, they are probably one of the best teams we’ll play all year, from just the physical aspect of it.”
James said his team needs to get better at tackling.
“We’ve got to be just as versed against the run as we are the pass,” he said. “I think we’ve got to be able to stop both when the team is capable of doing both. I think if we do a good job when we know they are going to throw. I think we do a good job when we know they are going to run. But we’ve got to get better when a team can run and throw.
“I think that’s the main focus for us right now, defensively, where we can get off the field, make tackles, play against the pass and be physical.”
One thing that James said his team needs to do is be able to run the ball more effectively. Through two weeks, the Wampus Cats have averaged 140 yards rushing.
“We’ve got to run the ball better,” James said. “If we’ve got a lack of what we’re able to do, it’s our receivers blocking and our offensive line being able to provide us opportunities to run the football.
“We want to be a throw-first football team, but a throw-first team has to be able to run the football any time they want to. That is something, coming out of the first two games, it’s been a main area of focus for us.”
Ouachita Parish coach Ben Lewis, who was the defensive coordinator a year ago for the Lions when Conway won 63-20, said Conway has a great team.
“Obviously, we didn’t know much about them before we started playing them last year,” Lewis said. “They are a great team, a great program. They are in places that we want to get to, as far as a program. They do things right, offensively and defensively. They do a great job of coaching up their kids. They have some tremendous talent in positions.
“It’s a great look at what a program should look like.”
The Lions are led by running back Kylon Bell, who rushed for 152 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown in his team’s win over Archbishop Rummel.
Defensively, they are led by Kristian Doyle, who had seven tackles in his team’s lone win.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and he can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
