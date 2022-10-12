The Conway Wampus Cats played their worst game of the season last Friday, and it bit them in the rear ends.

Conway turned the ball over five times and committed 15 penalties in a 35-20 loss to the Cabot Panthers. “We’ve got to limit the things that beat us that we can control,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “Penalties, the pre-snap penalties, things that back you up. We’ve never turned the ball over that much in any game in five years here. We’ve got to hold on to that. We’ve got to do a better job tackling and to take the schemes defensively that we had to fix in the middle of the game and be able to go out and execute those.

