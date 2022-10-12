The Conway Wampus Cats played their worst game of the season last Friday, and it bit them in the rear ends.
Conway turned the ball over five times and committed 15 penalties in a 35-20 loss to the Cabot Panthers. “We’ve got to limit the things that beat us that we can control,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “Penalties, the pre-snap penalties, things that back you up. We’ve never turned the ball over that much in any game in five years here. We’ve got to hold on to that. We’ve got to do a better job tackling and to take the schemes defensively that we had to fix in the middle of the game and be able to go out and execute those.
“Those are things we talked about. Those were things we were good at the previous games before Cabot. We’ve got to put our minds back in and lock in and get those things done. You turn the ball over five times and get 15 penalties, you aren’t going to win a game. That was a great opponent we did it against.”
In the loss to Cabot, Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo struggled, throwing two interceptions in the first quarter. He finished with 295 passing yards on 31 of 46 attempts. Jamarion “Boogie” Carr rushed for only 16 yards on eight carries. The Wampus Cats had only 34 yards rushing — a season low.
“The sun comes up, and you put it away,” Fimple said. “We had a game like that last year at Fayetteville. The kids did a great job of coming back from it. We’ve go to keep that same mentality that this conference, and you’ve got to be ready to play every week. There’s no days off.”
Conway has turned its attention to Fort Smith Northside, which comes to John McConnell Stadium on Friday night. The Grizzlies are are 3-3 overall but 2-1 in the 7A-Central. They are coming off a 36-28 win over Jonesboro.
“They’ve got their entire offensive line back from last year, which is a problem for everybody in the conference,” Fimple said of Northside. “They are very athletic on defense. We’re going to have to have a great week of practice and put that last one behind us and go ahead to the one in front of us and go to work.”
Northside coach Felix Curry said Conway is a great opponent.
“First of all, Conway is a good football team,” Curry said. “They are always a good football team. I really respect what Coach Fimple is doing over there. We think the quarterback [Omolo] is elite. We think the running back [Carr] is elite, and we think the defense is elite. We know it’s going to be a tough ball game.
At the same time, we feel like we are coming into our own and trying to work some things out and learn our personnel. I’m looking forward to it. Conway is well-respected.”
Curry said his team must execute on both sides of the ball to have a chance to win.
“We’ve got to try to minimize our mistakes,” he said. “It’s definitely a game that we won’t be able to win if we are not at our best. I tell the guys all the time that if you go out there and do your jobs and do it at the best of your ability, the score will take care of itself.”
Curry said his team is led by its corp of receivers. De Mari Smith is the top receiver.
“He’s a fast kid,” Curry said. “He’s got great hands. Along with him, we’ve got Tkavion King, who plays running back and receiver. We’ve got a sophomore in Camron Massey.” Also included is junior Ezra Phillips.
“All four of those guys are good players,” Curry said. “We’re pretty talented at the quarterback spot.”
Starting quarterback Daemarion Savoy did not play against Jonesboro until late, injuring himself in pregame warmups.
“Right now, we’re not sure who is going to play at quarterback,” Curry said. “Even if we have to play the young quarterback, McLane Moody, we’ll be ok. He’s a talented kid.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.