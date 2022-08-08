X

The Conway Wampus Cats won the Little Rock Catholic Invitational on Thursday at Burns Park in North Little Rock. Conway swept the top three spots in the event. Pictured are, from left, Blake Burk, JP McCarron, Coach Kent Manion and Collin Spangler.

 Courtesy of Kent Manion

The Conway Wampus Cats got a measure of revenge on the links Thursday by winning the Little Rock Catholic High Invitational at Burns Park in North Little Rock.

Conway won the match by shooting 303. Cabot, who beat Conway earlier int he week, finished second at 314. Catholic was third at 325. NorthLittle Rock was fourth at 358. Pulaski Academy was fifth at 375.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@

thecabin.net.

