The Conway Wampus Cats got a measure of revenge on the links Thursday by winning the Little Rock Catholic High Invitational at Burns Park in North Little Rock.
Conway won the match by shooting 303. Cabot, who beat Conway earlier int he week, finished second at 314. Catholic was third at 325. NorthLittle Rock was fourth at 358. Pulaski Academy was fifth at 375.
Conway swept the top three spots. Collin Spangler was the medalist, shooting 71. JP McCarron was second, shooing 74. Blane Burk was third, shooting 75.
Conway’s Noah Foster was 15th, shooting 83. Daxton Dismukc was 20th, shooting 86. Derek MacKenzie was 24th, shooting 91. Tripp Wagnon was 34th, shooting 104.
In girls play, Conway beat Mount St. Mary 273-280.
Mount St. Mary’s Chloe Freville earned medalist honors, shooting 81. Cabot’s Elizabeth Esteban was second, shooting 86. Conway’s Tori Worley was third, shooting 87.
Conway’s Presley Sublett was fourth at 92. Bella Leach was fifth at 94. Sarah Tinsley was eighth at 107.
“I’m very proud of both teams,” Conway coach Kent Manion said. “Collin played a great round to get the win and even par.”
Conway started a two-day tournament at Fayetteville on Monday. It concludes today.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@
thecabin.net.
