The Conway Wampus Cats had a successful trip to Northwest Arkansas over the weekend.
Conway swept the Royal Blue Division of the Arvest Hoopfest at Rogers High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 6:10 pm
The Conway Wampus Cats had a successful trip to Northwest Arkansas over the weekend.
Conway swept the Royal Blue Division of the Arvest Hoopfest at Rogers High School.
After beating Harrison in the first round Thursday, Conway came back to beat Rogers Heritage 60-43 on Friday and Rogers 61-48 in the championship game Saturday night.
The Wampus Cats are now 7-3 on the season, winners of seven of their last eight games.
Against Rogers, the score was tied 16-16 after one quarter. The Mounties led 27-26 at halftime before the Wampus Cats erupted for 23 points in the third quarter to take a 49-41 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Kanard Turner led Conway with a season-high 27 points. RJ Patton added 10. Matthew Grimes scored six. Riley Sellers had five. Ja’Mari Nelson and Trayveon Safford had four points apiece. Colen Thompson and Kayleb Moody had two points each. Andrew McCray added a free throw.
In the semifinal win over Heritage, Conway led 16-7 after one quarter and 29-19 at halftime.
Safford led Conway with 20 points. Thompson had 14. Patton scored six. Nelson, Moody and Turner had four points each. Sellers scored three. Boogie Carr scored two. Xavion Smiley added a free throw.
Conway coach Marcus Adams said his team played well in Rogers.
“I thought our guys played extremely hard,” he said. “One thing that I liked about it is that they showed resiliency the last few games. So, that’s some growth right there, especially getting ready to go into conference play. I think our kids grew up a little bit this past weekend.
“It’s a step in the right direction.”
After starting the season 0-2 with close losses to Maumelle and Bentonville, the Wampus Cats are playing better.
“It’s about us just learning after each game,” Adams said. “After each game, we watch film and find ways where we can get better, so we can right some of those wrongs and add it to things that we are doing right.”
Conway is hosting the Bank OZK/John Stanton Classic on Friday and Saturday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
The Wampus Cats will play Springdale Har-Ber on Friday at 7 p.m. They play Fayetteville on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.