While I’ve been doing my best to cover every Conway High School sport this spring, it’s not been easy to be in person to shoot photos of the games.
I’ve relied on some very talented people to help me with photos of soccer, baseball and softball while I was not there.
Lanette Rogers, mother of sophomore soccer player Emma Rogers, takes photos at most every girls soccer game. She’s helped me with some great photos of the girls and even some of the boys.
Bryan Lin, father of junior baseball player Nickolas Lin, has taken baseball photos all season, allowing me to use some of his that he sends me. He’s also updated me on scores throughout the spring.
Jennifer Seifert, who helped me with Conway football photos in the fall, is close friends with Conway softball coach Chata Hickey. Jennifer has taken numerous photos that I was able to use periodically this spring.
Thank you to you all for your help.
I say this as I was finally able to watch the Conway Wampus Cats baseball team in person at home. I had only seen them play once before in Cabot a few weeks ago. It was a game that was a forgettable one for the team and fans alike.
However, Tuesday’s game against Little Rock Catholic at Conway High School was one to actually remember, and I only saw one inning. But it was the best inning.
Trailing 3-2, Conway pitcher Preston Prock worked around a leadoff single in the top of the seventh to retire the next three batters, which included two strikeouts.
In the bottom of the seventh, Max Holland led off with a walk. His courtesy runner, Davis Mulhearn, went to second on a passed ball. Kyler Spencer then walked. After a sac bunt by Prestyn Ribbing moved Mulhern and Spencer both into scoring position, Catholic intentionally walked the No. 9 hitter Sam Gregg to get to leadoff hitter, freshman Shaun Cover.
That may have set up a force at every base, but Cover is one of the top hitters in Class 6A. He patiently waited until he got the pitch he wanted and drove a 3-1 pitch into left field, sending the Conway dugout and fans into a frenzy as Mulhean and Spencer scored.
Conway had played pretty poorly defensively the prior day in a 7-4 loss to the same Catholic team at Lamar Porter Field. The victory, which Conway coach Leighton Hardin said, was huge because it gave the defending Class 6A state champion Wampus Cats a first-round bye in next week’s state tournament at Cabot High School.
For me, personally, it was one of the best endings to a baseball game I’ve covered in my 28-year sportswriting career. It was a fitting way for the seniors to play their last home game. It was a fitting way for the Wampus Cats to get ready for a chance to defend their state title.
Hopefully, that game was not the last one that Conway will play within in the city limits of their town. Win two next week in Cabot, and the Wampus Cats will play for the state title at Bear Stadium on the University of Central Arkansas campus.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
