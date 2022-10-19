Mt. Vernon-Enola fell to E-Stem 54-48 on Tuesday night.
The score was tied 15-15 after one quarter. The Mets led 25-24 at halftime.
Cody Hoover led the Warhawks with 15 points. Kyler Chapman had 11. Logan Loyd had 10. Dakota Walls scored 7. Tav Henry had 3, and James Rodgers added 2.
Mammoth Spring 64, MVE Girls 46
Mt. Vernon-Enola’s girls fell to Mammoth Spring on Tuesday night.
Mt. Vernon-Enola led 16-8 after one quarter and 23-21 at halftime. Mammoth Spring came alive in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Warhawks 25-12 to take control of the game.
Dessie McCarty led Mt. Vernon-Enola with 16 points. Marlee Raby had 15. AJ Person and Ally Mendoza had 4 points each. Charity Pruett had 3. Coree Kyle and Jaley Belote had 2 points each.
