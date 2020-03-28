This past week or so has proven that we’ve moved past the Central Time Zone and directly into the Twilight Zone.
The coronavirus that has been sweeping across the world and our country has changed our lives forever.
It sort of makes an outdoor column seem a little trivial, but perhaps the outdoors is just what the doctor ordered?
Come April 13, I’ll be wearing my gloves and a facemask, but not to protect me from my demise, but to guarantee the demise of an Eastern gobbler.
Turkey hunting is a great sport whether in the midst of a global pandemic or not.
Let’s look for the silver lining in the proverbial very dark cloud.
You’ve been cooped up in your home watching entirely too much television.
The talking heads are making things worse than they are because that’s what they do.
You have to get a break from the insanity of it all and a trip to the woods is in order. Maybe April 13 seems like a long time away and God willing, we’ll be past the worst of this by then.
Until then, what’s the harm in doing a little scouting and listening for turkeys to gobble?
I heard my first gobble this past week and it put a smile on my face.
The bird was gobbling every five minutes or so just a few hundred yards from me.
I imagined where I might set up on him had the season actually been in and I pictured him strutting along the firebreak towards me.
A crow called and he gobbled again, this time even closer to me.
I eased away marking that spot in my mind so I could revisit it in a couple weeks.
Perhaps he would still be in the area and we’d meet face to face.
It was a nice distraction from the world.
Turkey hunting can be one of the best forms of social distancing that I know, especially when the days are warming and the woods are alive with God’s immense beauty.
There is no way to infect anyone or to get infected, other than with the spirit of the season.
Gloves on, headmask on, gun up, not making a single movement because the keenest eyes in the woods are looking for you, or at least trying to figure out where that hen is he heard.
Your heart is pounding out of your chest when you realize that latest gobble was getting closer.
One hundred percent of your focus is on one thing, the turkey you’re trying to kill.
Whether you kill him or not, this hunt will be one you’ll relive in your mind forever.
I’ve never needed a reason to be thankful I don’t live in New York or San Francisco, but it seems as though the country boy in all of us seems just a little smarter than he used to.
I prefer grass over concrete, white oak trees to steel.
I can skin a buck and run a trotline, and do lots of other things in between.
I just hope that I never have to rely on these skills to survive.
I prefer to do them as a pastime and as a relief from the craziness in the world we live in.
The woods may be a little more crowded this year during turkey season as schools have been closed and many businesses shut down.
Breathing a little fresh air will be good for all of us and if the sun ever shines again (it’s been cloudy for the past three weeks!), our spirits will gain some needed elevation.
If we all use our heads, be smart in our decisions, and do what we’re supposed to do while caring for others, we’ll emerge on the other side of this stronger.
Whether you’re a turkey hunter or not, I hope that you’ll find a way to get outside and enjoy one of the greatest seasons ever, springtime.
Comments to: dmosesso@yahoo.com
