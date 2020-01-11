After leaving Rome, Georgia, with a thrilling overtime win against Berry last Sunday, Hendrix returned to Conway in hopes of staying atop the Southern Athletic Association standings with a meeting against Birmingham-Southern inside Grove Gymnasium on Friday night.
Hendrix did just that as the Warriors cruised to a 93-81 victory over the Panthers after having the lead for nearly 38 of the 40 minutes.
With the win, Hendrix improves to 9-6 on the year with a 3-1 mark in SAA play, while BSC drops to 4-11 and 0-4 in conference.
Seth Stanley led the way with 31 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the floor, 4 of 7 from deep and a perfect 11 for 11 at the free-throw line while also recording a career-high eight assists.
Hendrix remains in a four-way tie for first place in the SAA standings with Centre, Millsaps and Oglethorpe.
Sean Coman shot 6 for 10 from the floor and 3 of 5 from deep to account for 17 points, five rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes of work.
Fitch and Link combined for 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Eaton tallied seven points and two assists in 18 minutes off the bench.
Rod Cummings II finished with four points, five rebounds, one steal and one assist in 29 minutes of work against the Panthers.
Hendrix shot 30 of 57 (52.6%) from the floor, 10 of 20 (50%) from deep and 23 for 28 (82.1%) at the charity stripe.
The 93 points scored Friday night is a new season-best for the Warriors.
The 18 assists registered as a team ties the season-best mark (Nov. 17 at Austin).
With the win Friday, Hendrix snaps a five-game losing streak to the Panthers and improves to 4-18 all-time against the Panthers.
Hendrix remains in Conway to battle Millsaps at 3 p.m. Sunday from Grove Gymnasium.
:Hendrix women fall late in heartbreaker to BSC
In the first home game of 2020, Hendrix welcomed the Panthers of Birmingham-Southern College to Grove Gymnasium on Friday evening.
While Hendrix led most of the game, the Panthers outscored Hendrix 19-13 in the final 10 minutes including an 8-2 run to end the game as BSC defeated Hendrix 61-59 inside Grove Gymnasium on Friday night.
With the loss, Hendrix falls to 2-13 on the season with a 0-4 mark in the Southern Athletic Association, while BSC improves to 12-3 on the year with a perfect record of 4-0 in SAA play.
Kessie Jenkins finished just shy of a double-double after recording 13 points and eight rebounds, shooting 5 of 11 from the floor.
Ali Isbell and Cassidy Salyer added 12 points each, while pulling down a combined 10 rebounds.
Rachel Woppman added seven points and three rebounds.
Anissa Gutierrez tallied four assists, three points and three boards, while Salyer nailed four 3-pointers.
It was the third time the freshman has made at least four in the last four games.
Hendrix shot 22 for 50 (44%) from the floor, 5 of 13 (38.5%) from deep and 10 of 17 (58.8%) from the charity stripe.
The 22 field goals made, as a team, tied the most for a single-game mark this season (at Dallas Christian on Nov. 19).
Hendrix remains in Conway to battle Millsaps at 1 p.m. Sunday from Grove Gymnasium.
