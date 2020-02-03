After stealing a 60-59 overtime thriller in Rome, Georgia, less than a month ago, Hendrix and Berry needed another overtime session Sunday after both teams were knotted up at 69 at the end of regulation in the final home game of the regular season for the Warriors.
Seth Stanley scored five of his career-best 34 points in overtime as the Warriors outscored Berry 9-4 in overtime to pull out the 78-73 thrilling victory over its rival in a huge Southern Athletic Association game.
With the win, Hendrix improves to 14-8 on the season with an 8-3 mark in conference play while Berry falls to 15-7 and 6-5 in SAA games.
Stanley shot 4 of 7 from downtown, 10 of 16 overall and also pulled down five boards in 45 minutes of work.
Hendrix currently holds the No. 2 seed in the SAA standings with just three conference games left.
Hendrix shot 23 of 48 (47.9%) from the floor, 9 of 17 (52.9%) from deep and an impressive 23 for 32 (71.9%) from the free-throw mark.
Hendrix is currently second in the SAA standings with just three conference games left (top four seeds host the first round of the conference tournament).
The Warriors hit the road Friday to take on Birmingham-Southern at 8 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama.
A win Friday would not only guarantee Hendrix a top-three seed in the final conference standings, but the Warriors would also host the Opening Round of the 2020 SAA Championships.
Hendrix women fall to Berry on Sunday
In the final home game on the 2019-20 season for women's basketball, Hendrix hosted the Berry Vikings.
After falling to Berry by two points in Georgia last month, the Warriors ultimately fell 88-65 Sunday inside Grove Gymnasium.
With the loss, Hendrix falls to 2-20 on the season with an 0-11 mark in the Southern Athletic Association.
Berry improves to an even 11-11 with a 5-6 mark in SAA play.
Kessie Jenkins scored a team-high 15 points, while Anissa Gutierrez registered a team-best four assists.
Hendrix shot 19 of 38 (50%) from the floor, 6 for 15 (40%) from downtown and 21 of 31 (67.7%) from the free-throw line.
The 65 points scored Sunday against Berry is a new season-high.
The 21 free throws made Sunday against the Vikings is also a new season-best.
The Warriors head to Birmingham, Alabama, to take on BSC at 6 p.m. Friday.
