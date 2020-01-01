Warrior men end 2019 on high note with win over rival Rhodes

In the final game of the 2019 year, Hendrix hosted Rhodes in a conference-opening contest inside Grove Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Warriors' defense shut out Rhodes for the first seven-plus minutes of the game, starting on a commanding 14-0 run.
The Warriors cruised to a 33-17 halftime lead before outscoring the Lynx 37-33 in the final half en route to a 70-50 win in the Southern Athletic Association opener.
With the win, the Warriors improve to 7-5 on the year with a 1-0 mark in SAA play, while Rhodes drops to 3-8 on the season and 0-1 in conference competition.
Seth Stanley led the way with 15 points on 5 of 17 shooting — one of 12 Warriors who recorded points in the final game of 2019.
Sean Coman scored Hendrix's first five points in the first 56 seconds, which was part of the Warriors' 14-0 run to start the game.
Coman connected on his second 3-pointer of the night with 5:38 left in the first half. It was a shot that gave Hendrix the 28-11 advantage.
After leading 33-16 at the break, Rod Cummings II's jumper a minute into the second half put the home team up 35-19, which were his first points of the night.
Rhodes pulled within 18 with 15:39 to go but a 3-pointer by Stanley, a successfully converted and-one by Carl Fitch and another mid-range jumper by Cummings II put Hendrix up 26, 50-24, with 13:32 to go.
After Rhodes' coach picked up a technical foul, Stanley calmly drained two free throws to put Hendrix up 62-40 with 4:18 left.
Hendrix scored the final two points of the game, a free throw by Damecko Johnson and a free throw by Peyton Maxwell, to record the 70-50 win over rival Rhodes.
Carl Fitch nearly recorded his second double-double of the season after exploding for 10 rebounds and nine points.
Coman added eight points and a second-best seven rebounds against the Lynx.
Jacob Link and Alex Conrad combined for 16 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, three dimes and a steal in 31 total minutes.
Cummings II finished with six points, four rebounds, a pair of dimes and a team-best three steals in the 20-point win.
Hendrix shot 25 for 56 (44.6%) from the floor, 8 of 25 (32%) from deep and 12 for 23 (52.2%) at the charity stripe.
The seven team blocked shots tied the season record for the Warriors (Nov. 9 in the season opener against Baptist Bible College).
The Warriors travel Friday to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on Oglethorpe at 7 p.m.
:Lynx pull away in second half to defeat Warrior women
The Lynx outscored Hendrix 24-14 in the final period en route to a 75-56 win over the Warriors on New Year's Eve.
Cassidy Salyer bested her career-high for the second-straight game after pouring in 14 points against Rhodes.
With the loss, Hendrix falls to 2-10 on the year and 0-1 in Southern Athletic Association play, while Rhodes improves to 6-5 and 1-0 in conference.
A layup by Kessie Jenkins 16 seconds into the game put Hendrix up 2-0 early.
A trifecta by Salyer knotted the game up at seven before Ali Isbell scored the next three points for Hendrix.
Rhodes ended the quarter on a 4-2 run to take a 16-12 advantage into the second quarter.
Two free throws early in the second period pulled Hendrix within three, 21-18, until the Lynx made four-straight free throws for a 25-18 advantage with 3:48 to go in the half.
After trailing 34-28 at the half, Hendrix got within four, 41-37, after a layup by Isbell but a 9-0 Rhodes run gave the road team the commanding 51-37 lead with two minutes to go in the third period.
Rhodes outscored Hendrix 23-14 in the final frame to record the 75-56 win over Hendrix.
Anissa Gutierrez recorded 13 points and five rebounds with two steals and two blocks.
Isbell nearly recorded the double-double after registering 11 points and nine boards and shot 3 of 5 from the floor.
Jenkins tallied 10 points on 4 of 8 shooting along with seven rebounds and a steal.
Salyer shot 5 for 11 on the day including 4 of 10 from deep, while recording a new career-high 14 points.
Hendrix shot 20 of 61 (32.8%) from the floor and 7 of 24 (29.2%) from deep.
The Warriors also shot 9 for 14 (64.3%) from the charity stripe.
Hendrix travels Friday to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on Oglethorpe at 5 p.m.
