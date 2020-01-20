Warrior men turn 18-point deficit into victory over Sewanee

Trailing 22-4 with 13:37 left in the opening half, the Hendrix men turned an 18-point deficit into just a six-point deficit at the half.
The Warriors went on to outscore the Sewanee Tigers 54-39 in the final 20 minutes of action as Hendrix picked up a huge road game in Southern Athletic Association play. The Warriors improve to 11-7 on the season and 5-2 in SAA play, while Sewanee falls to 10-8 and 3-4 in conference action.
Seth Stanley scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, while Alex Conrad added 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the floor in 22 minutes of action off the bench.
Hendrix is currently tied with Oglethorpe for second place in the SAA standings with seven conference games left.
Stanley shot 7 of 13 from the floor, including 5 of 6 from deep and 5 for 5 from the charity stripe with five rebounds in 38 minutes.
Link recorded his fourth double-double of the year with 17 points on 7 of 14 shooting and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes.
Coman and Cartwright combined for 19 points and eight rebounds against the Tigers Sunday.
Hendrix shot 29 for 62 (46.8%) from the floor, 9 of 23 (39.1%) from deep and 21 of 28 (75%) from the free-throw line.
The 11 wins on the season is the most in a single-season since the 2016-17 season.
The Warriors recorded 12 wins on the 2014-15 season.
Hendrix takes on Centre at 8 p.m. Friday from Conway.
:Warriors drop SAA contest at Sewanee on Sunday In search of its first conference win of the year, Hendrix traveled Sunday to Sewanee, Tennessee to take on the Sewanee Tigers.
The Warriors scored twice as many points as the Tigers did in the opening period (16-8), but Sewanee outscored Hendrix 55-31 over the course of the final three quarters as the Tigers defeated Hendrix 63-47.
With the loss, the Warriors fall to 2-16 and 0-7 in Southern Athletic Association play, while Sewanee improves to 7-11 and 2-5 in SAA games.
Kessie Jenkins tallied a team-high 10 points which included her first two 3-pointers of the season on her first three attempts of the season, while Rachel Woppman pulled down a career-high 12 rebounds.
Hendrix shot 12 for 50 (24%) from the floor, 19.2% (5 for 26) from deep and 18 for 29 (62.1%) from the free throw line.
Hendrix takes on Centre at 6 p.m. Friday from Conway.
