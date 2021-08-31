ATLANTA, Georgia — The Hendrix men’s soccer has been picked to finish seventh in the Southern Athletic Association preseason coaches' poll, the league office announced Monday. The Warriors earned 16 points in the voting.
Preseason coaches' polls will be announced for all SAA championship sports beginning with the 2021-22 campaign.
Oglethorpe garnered five of eight first-place votes and 59 points to secure the top spot in the inaugural poll.
Centre, ranked fourth in the nation, was picked second after getting two first-place votes and 52 points, reigning SAA Tournament winner Berry third with one first-place vote and 50 points, defending league champion Birmingham-Southern fourth with 39 points, Rhodes fifth with 32 and Sewanee sixth with 29.
Millsaps was picked eighth after netting 11 points.
The league's head coaches voted on the poll, each predicting the season's eventual order of finish 1-8.
A first-place vote garnered eight points, a second-place vote seven, a third-place vote six and so forth.
Hendrix, coming off a 2-0 win over NJCAA member National Park on Aug. 27 in its first exhibition at Warrior Soccer Field, hosts NAIA Ecclesia in its final preseason contest at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Warriors welcome Centenary at 7 p.m. Friday to open their regular season, the first of two games in the Hendrix Invitational for Matt Kern's squad.
Hendrix returns nine starters and 15 lettermen from a season ago.
