ROME, Georgia — Cassidy Salyer tallied a new career-best 15 points Sunday, but Hendrix missed a couple of opportunities late to tie the game as the Warriors fell to the Berry Vikings in Rome, Georgia, 61-59.
Hendrix missed its last three free throw attempts in the final 31 seconds of the two-point setback to Berry.
With the loss, Hendrix falls to 2-12 and 0-3 in the Southern Athletic Association, while Berry improves to 7-7 and a 1-2 mark in the SAA.
Anissa Gutierrez also produced 15 points on the day.
Hendrix trailed 19-14 after the first quarter, but after outscoring Berry 16-8 in the second quarter, the Warriors led 30-27 at the break.
A 12-2 Berry run midway through the third period gave the Vikings the commanding 47-39 advantage with 1:38 left in the third.
After trailing by six points after three quarters, a layup by Kessie Jenkins with 50 seconds left made it a two-point game but back-to-back made free throws by Berry put the Vikings up 60-56 with 40 seconds left.
Salyer nailed a three and was fouled with 31 seconds to go, sending the freshman to the free-throw line trailing by one.
After a missed free throw, Hendrix fouled the Vikings on the ensuing possession and the Vikings made one free throw, making it a two-point game, 61-59, with 17 seconds left.
With less than a second to go, Jenkins was fouled, sending her to the free-throw line trailing by two points.
Gutierrez shot 4 of 10 from the deep and recorded three assists in 31 minutes.
Salyer made a career-best five trifectas, while Jenkins added 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the floor.
Ali Isbell added nine points in 30 minutes, while also recording a game-high 13 rebounds.
Rachel Woppman also registered five points and three assists in 22 minutes against Berry.
Hendrix shot 19 for 48 (39.6%) from the floor, 13 for 26 (50%) from deep and 8 for 15 (53.3%) from the charity stripe.
The 13 3-pointers made and 16 assists recorded as a team are new season-bests for the Warriors.
Hendrix returns to Conway to take on Birmingham-Southern at 6 p.m. Friday from Grove Gymnasium.
