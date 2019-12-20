Warrior women fall to Eagles in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE — Looking to snap a six-game losing skid, Hendrix faced University of the Ozarks on Thursday afternoon in Clarksville in its first basketball game in nearly two weeks.
After trailing 35-27, the Hendrix women outscored the Eagles 11-10 in the third frame but the Eagles recorded a game-high 26 points in the fourth frame as the Warriors fell to Ozarks 71-36.
Anissa Gutierrez totaled a team-best 14 points, while Kessie Jenkins added 10 points on 5 of 8 shooting.
Rachel Woppman accounted for a career-high 10 points on 3 of 4 shooting from the floor in just 28 minutes.
With the loss, Hendrix drops to 2-8 on the season, while Ozarks improves to 4-5.
Hendrix shot 35.3% from the floor (6 of 17) in the first period as the Warriors trailed 19-14.
After trailing by five after the first quarter, Hendrix scored the first six points of the second period to take a quick 20-19 advantage with eight minutes left in the half.
The Warriors trailed 35-27 at the break and outscored the Eagles 11-10 to pull within seven, 45-38, with one quarter left.
Ozarks shot 8 of 16 from the floor (50%) and 8 of 9 at the free-throw line (88.9 percent); Hendrix also committed seven fourth quarter turnovers as Hendrix fell 71-46.
Gutierrez shot 6 of 13 from the floor with a team-high three assists, while Woppman shot 3 for 6 at the charity stripe against the Eagles on Thursday.
Jenkins recorded her third consecutive game of scoring at least 10 points and fourth straight game of scoring at least nine points.
Cassidy Salyer and Caroline Wendt combined for nine points and four rebounds, while Ali Isbell added two points and a team-best five rebounds in 32 minutes of work.
Hendrix shot 19 for 49 from the floor (38.8%) and 4 of 18 from beyond the arc (22.2%), while also shooting 4 of 10 from the charity stripe (40%).
The 19 made field goals in a game Thursday is the third-best amount this season (22 at Dallas Christian - Nov. 19, 21 at Centenary - Nov. 10).
The Warriors have eight days off before they take on University of the Ozarks from Conway in a revenge game at 1 p.m. Dec. 29.
